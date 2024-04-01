SAAPM kicks off the month of April

Photo By Airman 1st Class Victoria Moehlman | Juliana Schroeder, 325th Fighter Wing sexual assault response manager and coordinator,...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Victoria Moehlman | Juliana Schroeder, 325th Fighter Wing sexual assault response manager and coordinator, right, poses for a photo with U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joshua Gott, 325th Force Support Squadron first sergeant, at the fitness center on Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 5, 2024. The Department of Defense SAPR campaign “Step Forward. Prevent. Report. Advocate.” urges all individuals to take a stand and actively contribute to preventing and addressing sexual violence by being advocates for a safer DoD community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria Moehlman). see less | View Image Page

In recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, the 325th Fighter Wing Sexual Assault Prevention Response advocates are hosting a variety of events and activities throughout April to increase awareness of sexual assault and advance meaningful change in preventing and responding to sexual violence.

The Department of Defense SAPR campaign “Step Forward. Prevent. Report. Advocate.” urges all individuals to take a stand and actively contribute to preventing and addressing sexual violence by being advocates for a safer DoD community.

“I love knowing that I directly make a difference [for] people who could potentially be in a crisis or even years after something happens, they can come to us and talk about it,” said Jeniffer Yates McBride, 325th FW SAPR victim advocate.

The SAPR office kicked off SAAPM April 2 with the SAPPM Day of Action, or Teal Tuesday. The team and advocates across the nation flooded social media with teal-clad selfies, which signified solidarity for survivors of sexual assault.

“We are here to promote awareness, prevent sexual assault and support survivors,” said Juliana Schroeder, 325th FW SAPR program manager and coordinator. “We want people to know that not only do we want to prevent this, but we want to raise awareness and education by sharing statistics and survivor stories. We want people to know that we are here to respond and to help them on their healing journey.”

According to Schroeder, the most important role for Team Tyndall in fulfilling its mission is cultivating a culture of respect, integrity and accountability among our total force Airmen. The SAPR office invites all of Team Tyndall to do their part. To accomplish this, the SAPR office has scheduled several awareness events throughout the month:

April 8 – Chalk your Walk: Write encouraging words in chalk on your sidewalk at home.

April 19 – Feel good Friday, be on the lookout for Duck, Duck, Jeep, where random cars will be selected, each featuring a rubber duck displaying SAPR contact information.

April 24 – Denim Day: Wear jeans to take a stand against victim blame and support survivors of sexual assault.

April 25 – Awareness Ruck: The event starts at 6 a.m. Show your support and wear teal to let survivors know you see them.

April 27 – GCSAP: Walk in My Shoes’ walk will start at 10 a.m.

For more information, resources and support for survivors of sexual assault, contact Tyndall’s Sexual Assault Awareness Advocates on their 24/7 hotline at (850) 625-1231.