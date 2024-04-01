Navy League of the United States Hosts Sea-Air-Space Expo 2024

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. - For the second day, the 2024 Sea-Air-Space Exposition (SAS) hosted by the Navy League of the United States brought together defense industrial base, private-sector U.S. companies and key military decision-makers for an innovative, educational and professional maritime-based event at the Gaylord National Convention Center, National Harbor, Maryland, April 9, 2024.

Day two of the 59th SAS exhibition kicked off with the Center for Maritime Strategy Breakfast. The annual Center for Maritime Strategy Breakfast gathers leading members of the maritime security community to engage critical discussions on the future of sea power. Other Special events included a session hosted by the Department of the Navy small business operations, where small businesses had the opportunity to present their business to a panelists and audience.

The second day of the symposium showcased logistics, sustainment and warfighting capabilities with keynote speakers discussing the current geopolitical climate and the unique challenges presented to U.S. sea services. Strategies for adaptive supply chain management, cyber and physical security, as well as collaborative strategies with allied forces were key components to exhibition topics.

The Navy League Luncheon featured the Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro.

The Secretary highlighted our partnership with our allies and combined efforts to uphold international maritime law with a precedence on the Red Sea efforts alongside our NATO partner and allies.

“ Our Sea Services are America’s first line of defense against high seas international lawlessness in all forms,” said Secretary Del Toro. “The world is changing at a rapid pace, and to remain ready and relevant, we must never stop innovating.”

He went on to announce the release of the new Naval Science and Technology (S&T) Strategy, guiding our Navy and Marine Corps’ innovation initiatives and science and technology research efforts.

“This Strategy is a global call to service for scientists, engineers, inventors, and innovators for academia, industry, and government to work with us in solving naval problems to ensure our freedom and way of life,” said the Secretary. “ The priorities of this strategy include building a culture of S&T excellence–enabling mastery of technologies and systems through partnerships with the Office of Naval Research, the Naval Postgraduate School, the U.S. Naval Academy, the Naval War College, Academia, industry, and new teammates–partners and allies–both at home and abroad.”

Secretary Del Toro concluded his remarks by saying that we must continue to foster a culture of open communication, unyielding collaboration, transparency, and trust to find creative solutions to the complex problem-set which lay ahead of us.

The SAS Expo is scheduled to continue through April 10th and attendees can expect to experience networking opportunities, guided VIP tours, professional development opportunities and keynote speakers at session panels on several significant topics of technology, policy education and sea service support.

