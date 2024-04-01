Tell Me A Story event sparks children’s curiosity, literacy

Photo By Quentin Johnson | ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. – Julianna Anderson, 5, daughter of Jackie Amato, a...... read more read more Photo By Quentin Johnson | ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. – Julianna Anderson, 5, daughter of Jackie Amato, a finance manager with the Program Executive Office for Command, Control and Communications-Tactical (PEO C3T), here, is handed a bag of slime she created during the APG Tell Me A Story (TMAS) event at the APG Youth Center April 4, 2024. Hundreds of attendees came out for an evening of literature and fun with lessons in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), creativity, and socializing. (U.S. Army photo by Quentin Johnson/Released) see less | View Image Page

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. – Children and families enjoyed an evening of literature and fun, with lessons in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, creativity, and socializing during a Tell Me A Story event at the APG Youth Center April 4, 2024. The event helped kickoff APG’s Month of the Military Child celebration.

The Military Child Education Coalition launched TMAS on Sept. 11, 2005, with the mission of empowering Military Children by using literature and their own stories in a way that fosters skills for resilience, strong peer and parent connections, a sense of pride and accomplishment, and a caring community, according to their site.

The APG Family Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Directorate hosted the event, which featured U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center (DEVCOM CBC) Director Michael Bailey, reading this year’s book “Ada Twist, Scientist” by author Andrea Beaty to APG children.

“Ada Twist, Scientist” is inspired by real-life makers Ada Lovelace and Marie Curie and champions STEM, girl power, and women scientists in a rollicking celebration of curiosity, the power of perseverance, and the importance of asking “Why?”

Various APG and community organizations were on hand for the event, providing children’s activities, including science and technology, spiritual and educational resources, engineering, military family life, and more.

APG Garrison Commander Col. Phil Mundweil, provided opening remarks sharing the significance of the event, families, military children, and the community.

“It is really encouraging to see this event taking place in April. It aligns with the overarching April theme – Month of the Military Child,” said Mundweil.

He continued to speak on the opportunities the event provides to further children’s curiosity and connectedness while encouraging parents to have good dialogue with their children.

“Parents, my ask of you is to continue to read and discuss challenging topics with your kids,” said Mundweil. “Encourage them to ask questions they have about life in the military and the benefits of STEM in our community.”

For many in attendance, a focus on reading and learning more about the STEM fields was exactly what they were hoping to see.

“When it comes to the STEM field, not many people understand it, and instructing children at an early age is very beneficial,” said Jackie Amato, a finance manager with the Program Executive Office for Command, Control and Communications-Tactical (PEO C3T), here.

Amato’s 5-year-old daughter, Julianna Anderson, is excited to attend the event every year to fill her curiosity and increase her literary knowledge.

“(Anderson) enjoys academics and wanting to read the books from (the event) every night,” said Amato. “I love her curiosity and allow her the freedom to figure things out.”

Amato said she would like to see similar events on APG and hopes to return for next year’s TMAS event.