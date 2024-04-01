Soaring: Women Leadership Takes Flight at 688th Cyberspace Wing

In recent years, a wave of women has broken through barriers, some becoming the first females to take on leadership roles across various areas of our organization. This surge in female leadership signifies a pivotal moment for the 688th Cyberspace Wing, fostering a more diverse and inclusive environment where talent thrives regardless of gender.



Notable women leaders in our organization:

CD Deputy Commander: Col Chantel M. Booker

CCC Command CMSgt: CMSgt Lorenda M. Wong*

FM Comptroller: Mrs. Peggy A. Faison*

PA Chief, Public Affairs: Ms. Nadine V. Wiley De Moura*

DEIA Program Coordinater: Ms. Yvette Ross

CCP Protocol Officer: Ms. Natalie A. Bradshaw

A1 Director: Dr. Tonseda L. Henson

5 CBCSS/CC: Lt Col Mary T. Kuconis

26 NOS/CC: Lt Col Cornita L. McQuitery*

38 OSS/CL: Ms. Angela B. Penman

690 CYCS/CC: Lt Col Veronica R. Williams

690 COS/CC: Lt Col Jessica L. Perez*

38 CEIG/DD: Ms. Crystal Heard

(* indicates the first woman in position according to 688CW Historian records)



"I know there is pressure at being the first, as one starts to feel that, if they fail they'll represent more than themselves," said Command Chief Master Sgt. Lorenda Wong, 688th Cyberspace Wing. "With the help of those around me, I switched my thinking. It means people can look at our leaders and see themselves being able to do the same or more."



In an ever-changing cyber battlespace, diversity across teams challenges assumptions and offers fresh viewpoints, fostering a more innovative environment. This innovation is crucial for staying ahead in the modern Global Power Competition (GPC) and tackling complex challenges facing our Air Force today.



Diversity in our organization makes us stronger by allowing our teams tap into a wider range of experiences and perspectives. This leads to richer discussions, more creative solutions, and better decision-making improving the organization as a whole.



“Despite significant progress, women still face barriers to equal opportunities and representation in various spheres of life. This month provided an opportunity to raise awareness about these issues and advocate for meaningful change.” said Yvette Ross, 688th Cyberspace Wing Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) manager. “It's a time to celebrate progress, acknowledge challenges, and reaffirm our commitment to gender equality.”



The 688th Cyberspace Wing, headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, is aligned under Sixteenth Air Force (Air Forces Cyber), Air Combat Command. The wing is the Air Force's premier cyberspace warfighting organization dedicated to delivering actionable intelligence and tactics, techniques, and procedures, deployable warfighter communications, engineering and installation capabilities, defensive cyber operations, and network security operations across the Air Force Information Network enterprise.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2024 Date Posted: 04.09.2024 13:11 Story ID: 468145 Location: TX, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soaring: Women Leadership Takes Flight at 688th Cyberspace Wing, by Kyle Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.