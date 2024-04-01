Photo Story: LEED in Fort McCoy's barracks construction

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A sign indicating Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) is shown in the...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A sign indicating Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) is shown in the new north barracks at Fort McCoy, Wis. The four-story, 60,000-square-foot barracks is one of the newest completed buildings at Fort McCoy and is built with LEED standards in mind. LEED is the world’s most widely used green building rating system. LEED certification provides a framework for healthy, highly efficient, and cost-saving green buildings, which offer environmental, social, and governance benefits, according to the U.S. Green Building Council. LEED certification is a globally recognized symbol of sustainability achievement, and it is backed by an entire industry of committed organizations and individuals paving the way for market transformation. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Signs indicating Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) are shown in the new north barracks at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The four-story, 60,000-square-foot barracks is one of the newest completed buildings at Fort McCoy and is built with LEED standards in mind.



LEED is the world’s most widely used green building rating system. LEED certification provides a framework for healthy, highly efficient, and cost-saving green buildings, which offer environmental, social, and governance benefits, according to the U.S. Green Building Council.



LEED certification is a globally recognized symbol of sustainability achievement, and it is backed by an entire industry of committed organizations and individuals paving the way for market transformation.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



