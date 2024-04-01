MHS GENESIS: One Year Later at Walter Reed

Photo By Vernishia Vaughn | Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC) leadership, MHS GENESIS team...... read more read more Photo By Vernishia Vaughn | Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC) leadership, MHS GENESIS team members, and staff unite to usher in MHS GENESIS during a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Mar. 25. MHS GENESIS is being implemented across the Military Health System, replacing the TRICARE Online Patient Portal, providing beneficiaries with direct access to their medical records and the ability to communicate with their health care provider from anywhere at any time. The implementation of MHS GENESIS at Walter Reed is a significant milestone in the modernization of military healthcare. With the latest technology, the system eases the burden on healthcare professionals, enabling them to prioritize providing high-quality care to military personnel, veterans, and families continuously. see less | View Image Page

A little over a year ago, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center began a new chapter in military health care by implementing MHS GENESIS, the Department of Defense electronic health record system, and a landmark initiative to transform health service delivery to more than 9.6 million beneficiaries. Reflecting on the journey, Army Maj. Kirt Cline, MHS GENESIS Site point of contact, described March 25, 2023, as a "remarkable journey."



"MHS GENESIS was more than an upgrade; it was a giant leap forward in readiness and health care delivery, seamlessly connecting medical and dental information from the point of injury to the military hospital or clinic," shared Cline. "This move has significantly bolstered the Defense Health Agency's role as a combat support agency."



Overcoming Initial Hurdles



The implementation journey had its challenges. Cline admits the team faced various hurdles in acclimating to the new system. These challenges, however, were tackled head-on with each obstacle as an opportunity to refine workflows and bridge functional or knowledge gaps.



Support and Guidance Initiatives



“We’ve established several initiatives to ensure ongoing support and guidance for our staff,” said Cline. One of those initiatives is our monthly office hours, where Clinical Functional Advisors are available virtually and in person to address queries about MHS GENESIS and provide refresher sessions on new workflows.”



Additionally, bi-weekly Informatics Steering Committee (ISC) meetings conducted via MS Teams and designed for maximum participation was also implemented.



The ISC is a strategic governance body, guiding and coordinating informatics and MHS GENESIS efforts to optimize health care delivery, enhance patient outcomes, and align with organizational objectives.



Recognition and Achievements



Despite initial obstacles, Cline says the Walter Reed team has showcased remarkable resilience and adaptability in implementing and optimizing the MHS GENESIS system.



"Through a proactive approach to problem-solving and a commitment to continuous improvement, we've emerged as leaders in leveraging this advanced technology to elevate patient care and operational efficiency," shared Cline. "Notably, we were honored as the first recipients of the DHA-HI End User Engagement User Impact Series award for our significant participation.”



According to Cline, the recognition series assesses and addresses the impact of MHS GENESIS system changes on end-users within the military healthcare system, ensuring minimal disruption to workflows and maximizing user satisfaction.



To support an example of the Walter Reed’s significant participation in MHS GENESIS, Cline highlighted the exemplary leadership by one of Walter Reed's OB clinic team member, Army Col. Heather Barbier who once identified an issue of registered nurses not being able to place orders to book surgeries, "submitted a ticket, and once recognized, this enterprise-level fix was implemented approximately five months later.”



For Cline, the enterprise-level fix was a "memorable win, underscoring the effectiveness of our Issue Resolution Process in addressing local MHS GENESIS tickets."





Looking Ahead with Optimism



"As we reflect on our journey with MHS GENESIS, I am immensely proud of the strides we've made, and the resilience demonstrated by our team. Our collective efforts have positioned us for future success," said Cline. "Our team here at Walter Reed remains committed to leading the way in delivering exceptional care, united as one team."



With MHS GENESIS now integrated into Walter Reed's fabric, the past year's journey has not only been about overcoming obstacles but also about setting a new standard in health care delivery, a legacy that the Walter Reed team is poised to build on in the years to come.