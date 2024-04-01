U.S. Coast Guard, Korean Coast Guard, sign bilateral joint statement

Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Helen Shaye | Vice Adm. Andrew Tiongson, commander, U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area, met with the...... read more read more Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Helen Shaye | Vice Adm. Andrew Tiongson, commander, U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area, met with the Commissioner General Kim Jong-Uk, Korea Coast Guard, to sign a bilateral joint statement between the United States Coast Guard and the Korea Coast Guard, on Base Alameda, Calif., April 2, 2024. The statement acknowledges the Korea and U.S. Coast Guards’ expansion of their partnership through mutual engagements and exchanges, aimed at strengthening maritime domain awareness and maritime governance. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Cmdr. Jeannie Shaye see less | View Image Page

ALAMEDA, Calif – Vice Adm. Andrew Tiongson, commander, U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area, met with the Commissioner General Kim Jong-Uk, Korea Coast Guard, aboard Coast Guard Cutter Waesche (WMSL 751), April 2, 2024, to sign a bilateral joint statement between the United States Coast Guard and the Korea Coast Guard. The statement acknowledges the Korea and U.S. Coast Guards’ expansion of their partnership through mutual engagements and exchanges, aimed at strengthening maritime domain awareness and maritime governance.



“I am thrilled to sign this bilateral joint statement with Korea Coast Guard today – reaffirming our dedication to work together to strengthen global maritime governance. South Korea is a unique friend and essential ally, without which we would not be able to complete our enduring mission to ensure a secure, free, and open maritime commons. This joint statement is a formal lynchpin to drive our Services to continue working together to advance maritime safety, security, and prosperity throughout the Indo-Pacific. It will enhance our multilateral operations and be a paragon to our other trusted partners in the region,” said Tiongson. “It is great that we could sign today aboard the cutter Waesche; an instrument of global maritime governance that will deploy in a few short weeks.”



Tiongson and Jong-Uk observed local Coast Guard operations to include a rescue helicopter demonstration, a tour of the Waesche, and heavy weather operations. Additionally, they met with senior staff, discussing the strong and enduring partnership between the two Coast Guards.



“The joint statement we signed today demonstrates that we remain committed to collaborate on maritime safety and security which is extremely significant showing that we are ready to move forward,” said Jong-Uk. “I hope this joint statement will serve as milestone towards the establishment of a mutually beneficial relationship in the future, based on the progress we have achieve this far.”



Waesche is the second legend-class cutter of the U.S. Coast Guard and is homeported at Coast Guard Base Alameda. Waesche is 418-feet long with a top speed of 28 knots and a range of 12,000 nautical miles. It is equipped with a flight deck and hangars capable of housing two multi-mission helicopters and is outfitted with the most advanced command, control, and communications equipment.