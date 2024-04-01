Volunteers Joins Forces with Local Organizations to Combat Hunger in the Community

Photo By Telly Myles | Newport News, VA - The Tidewater Chapter of the Federally Employed Women, in...... read more read more Photo By Telly Myles | Newport News, VA - The Tidewater Chapter of the Federally Employed Women, in collaboration with the Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair, Newport News Chief Petty Officer's Association, spearheaded a remarkable effort to tackle food insecurity in the local community. Teaming up with the Peninsula Foodbank, they organized an impactful Food Drive, held throughout the month of March, providing vital support to families in need. see less | View Image Page

Newport News, VA - The Tidewater Chapter of the Federally Employed Women, in collaboration with the Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair, Newport News Chief Petty Officer's Association, spearheaded a remarkable effort to tackle food insecurity in the local community. Teaming up with the Peninsula Foodbank, they organized an impactful Food Drive, held throughout the month of March, providing vital support to families in need.



The partnership highlights the commitment of these organizations to make a difference in the lives of community members. They were able to collect and prepare an impressive amount of donated food.



Sean Bullock, Chief Petty Officer Joshua Lassiter, and Pamela Thomas-Monroe, along with dedicated volunteers, worked tirelessly to sort, package, and deliver the generous donations to the Peninsula Foodbank. Their efforts ensured that the food reached the most vulnerable individuals and families in the community, providing them with a lifeline during challenging times.



"Even a little kindness can have a big impact. When we donate to the Food Bank, we might not see the direct effect, but it truly makes a difference in the lives of others and a blessing when we seek nothing in return. Let's keep working together to support our communities. I'm incredibly thankful for everyone's generosity and participation." Said Thomas-Monroe



The success of the Food Drive would not have been possible without the overwhelming support from Supervisor of Shipbuilding employee's donations of non-perishable food items, demonstrating their commitment to helping those in need. Their contributions, combined with the hard work and coordination of the volunteers, made a substantial difference in the lives of numerous families.