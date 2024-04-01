Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Volunteers Joins Forces with Local Organizations to Combat Hunger in the Community

    Supervisor of Shipbuilding Food Drive

    Photo By Telly Myles | Newport News, VA - The Tidewater Chapter of the Federally Employed Women, in...... read more read more

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2024

    Story by Telly Myles 

    Supervisor of Shipbuilding Newport News

    Newport News, VA - The Tidewater Chapter of the Federally Employed Women, in collaboration with the Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair, Newport News Chief Petty Officer's Association, spearheaded a remarkable effort to tackle food insecurity in the local community. Teaming up with the Peninsula Foodbank, they organized an impactful Food Drive, held throughout the month of March, providing vital support to families in need.

    The partnership highlights the commitment of these organizations to make a difference in the lives of community members. They were able to collect and prepare an impressive amount of donated food.

    Sean Bullock, Chief Petty Officer Joshua Lassiter, and Pamela Thomas-Monroe, along with dedicated volunteers, worked tirelessly to sort, package, and deliver the generous donations to the Peninsula Foodbank. Their efforts ensured that the food reached the most vulnerable individuals and families in the community, providing them with a lifeline during challenging times.

    "Even a little kindness can have a big impact. When we donate to the Food Bank, we might not see the direct effect, but it truly makes a difference in the lives of others and a blessing when we seek nothing in return. Let's keep working together to support our communities. I'm incredibly thankful for everyone's generosity and participation." Said Thomas-Monroe

    The success of the Food Drive would not have been possible without the overwhelming support from Supervisor of Shipbuilding employee's donations of non-perishable food items, demonstrating their commitment to helping those in need. Their contributions, combined with the hard work and coordination of the volunteers, made a substantial difference in the lives of numerous families.

