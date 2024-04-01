USACE Buffalo District Hosts Public Information Session for NFSS

Photo By Ryan Campbell | Dr. Christine Altendorf, Director of Military Programs and Maj. Gen. Kimberly...... read more read more Photo By Ryan Campbell | Dr. Christine Altendorf, Director of Military Programs and Maj. Gen. Kimberly Colloton, deputy commanding general for Military and International Operations, from the for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, are shown the layout the Niagara Storage Site, Lewiston, New York, Sept. 13, 2023. The 191 acre site is the former location of the Lake Ontario Ordnance Works which made TNT during World War II and is now administered by the Corps of Engineers who are working to clean up the radioactive material stored underground on location. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Campbell) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District will host a public information session to provide project updates for the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program, Niagara Falls Storage Site (NFSS) project, Lewiston, NY.



This event will provide an opportunity to engage with the Corps of Engineers' Integrated Technical Office staff to gain a deeper understanding of the status of ongoing and future activities at the site. This meeting will be recorded, and a video will be posted to the project information website for anyone who cannot attend.



Event Details:

• Date: Tuesday, April 23, 2024

• Time: 6:30-9 PM

• Location: Lewiston Senior Center - 4361 Lower River Road Youngstown, NY 14174



Attendees will have the chance to:



1. Meet the members of the Integrated Technical Office: They will share details from the comprehensive workplans designed to ensure safe and successful remediation efforts on the NFSS.



2. Learn About the Status of NFSS related activities: Gain insights into the comprehensive work plan being used for Phase 1 (Balance of Plant - BOP and Groundwater OUs) of the selected remedy from the record of decision. The selected remedy in the Record of Decision for the Balance of Plant and Groundwater Operable Units (OUs), Niagara Falls Storage Site is the complete removal of contaminated material and off-site disposal at a properly permitted or licensed facility. Following completion of excavation and off-site disposal, the site would be remediated to levels suitable for industrial use (i.e., protective of construction, industrial, and maintenance workers, as well as adolescent and adult trespassers).



3. Learn more about the major components of the selected remedy for the NFSS Phase 1 (Balance of Plant - BOP and Groundwater OUs) including:

• Removal and off-site disposal of FUSRAP radiological or chemically-contaminated soil, road bedding, and Building 401 foundation/utilities;

• Removal and off-site disposal of impacted foundations and underlying soil, including but not limited to Buildings 430 and 431/432 and Building 433; and

• Removal and off-site disposal of a chlorinated volatile organic compound impacted soil and groundwater plume and placement of clay backfill into the excavation.



4. Receive details on the schedule, with mobilization starting mid-May 2024.



5. Get updates regarding the design and future work for the IWCS.



Ask Questions: Bring your questions and concerns to the meeting, our team will be available to address inquiries regarding the NFSS project. Should you have any questions prior to the meeting or are unable to attend but would like to submit questions in advance, please send an e-mail to fusrap@usace.army.mil or call and leave us a message at 1-800-833-6390 (option 4).



NFSS Project Information Website: For more information on the Niagara Falls Storage Site, please visit the project website at (https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/Mission/Projects/Article/3612360/niagara-falls-storage-site/). If you would like to be added to the email distribution list for updates regarding the site, please an email to fusrap@usace.army.mil or call (800) 833-6390 (Option 4).



FUSRAP Background: Under FUSRAP, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is cleaning up sites with contamination resulting from the Nation’s early atomic energy program. FUSRAP was initiated in 1974 to identify, investigate and, if necessary, clean up or control sites throughout the United States contaminated as a result of Manhattan Engineer District or early Atomic Energy Commission activities. Both the Manhattan Engineer District and the Atomic Energy Commission were predecessors of the U.S. Department of Energy.





