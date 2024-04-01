Temporary Lifting Device Arrives at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

Photo By Janice Hussey | KITTERY, Maine (Apr. 1, 2024) Portsmouth Naval Shipyard: A temporary lifting device...... read more read more Photo By Janice Hussey | KITTERY, Maine (Apr. 1, 2024) Portsmouth Naval Shipyard: A temporary lifting device arrived at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard after being transported on a specialty barge from Cianbro Corporation's Modular Manufacturing Facility in Brewer, Maine on April 1. The device is at the shipyard to support the Multi-Mission Dry Dock #1 project, which is being completed as part of the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program. (U.S. Navy photo by Jim Cleveland/Released) see less | View Image Page

PORTSMOUTH NAVAL SHIPYARD, Maine — A temporary lifting device was transported on a specialty barge from Cianbro Corporation's Modular Manufacturing Facility in Brewer, Maine and has arrived at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNSY).



The steel structure is 110 feet tall and 111 feet wide and has a lifting capacity of 4000 metric tons. Its bright red finish made it quite visible as it travelled down the Penobscot River to the Atlantic, then along the Maine coast to the mouth of the Piscataqua River. The device is temporarily stationed at Henderson's Point on the west side of Seavey Island.



The temporary lifting device is at the shipyard to support the Multi-Mission Dry Dock #1 MILCON--a seven-year project already in progress. The work on the project is being completed by the 381 Constructors in a joint venture of The Industrial Company (a Kiewit Corporation subsidiary), Maine-based Cianbro Corporation, and The Middlesex Corporation.



Over the coming weeks, the device will be assembled and erected in Dry Dock #1, a process set to conclude in early May. Once operational, it will undertake the vital task of lifting twenty-seven 4,000-ton concrete monoliths currently being constructed by Cianbro Corporation at their Brewer facility.



The project will modernize the historic dry dock, originally constructed during WWII. By increasing its capacity, the shipyard will be able to accommodate three Los Angeles or Virginia class attack submarines for repair, maintenance, and modernization, enabling PNSY to meet the Navy's requirements for years to come.



The dry dock project is overseen by the Officer in Charge of Construction PNSY, and the work is being completed as part of the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP). SIOP is a holistic recapitalization of the Navy's four public shipyards through a combination of new and reused facilities. It integrates facilities, utilities, and industrial plant equipment investments to meet nuclear fleet maintenance requirements. The Program delivers a reduction in availability duration and improves efficiency by expanding shipyard capacity, optimizing configuration, and creating resilient infrastructure.



SIOP's multi-decade effort currently has over $6 billion of construction under contract and $577 million of equipment in procurement, marking a significant investment in the Navy's infrastructure.



For more information about the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program, please visit:

https://www.navfac.navy.mil/PEO-Industrial-Infrastructure/PMO-555-SIOP/