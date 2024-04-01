Texas Military Department deploys 147th Attack Wing MQ-9 to support wildfires

Photo By Sean Cowher | An MQ-9 unmanned aerial system crew prepare to launch the aircraft at Ellington Field...... read more read more Photo By Sean Cowher | An MQ-9 unmanned aerial system crew prepare to launch the aircraft at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston, Texas, March 9, 2024. The 147th deployed an MQ-9 in support of the Smokehouse Creek Fire in northern Texas, providing real time video to civilian agencies and local firefighters. see less | View Image Page

HOUSTON, Texas -- Amidst the unprecedented scale of the Smokehouse Creek Fire, the largest wildfire in Texas History, the 147th Attack Wing stepped forward to provide crucial support in the firefighting efforts in the Panhandle region of Texas. Deploying an MQ-9 unmanned aerial system (UAS), the 147th partnered with the Texas Department of Emergency Management and local fire departments to combat the fires that engulfed areas in the region.



Equipped with advanced sensors and imaging technology, the MQ-9 deployed by the 147th Attack Wing played a pivotal role in providing real-time intelligence and situational awareness to ground crews battling the flames. Operated remotely from Ellington Field in Houston, the highly trained 147th pilots and sensor operators utilized advanced video distribution software to analyze and distribute critical data, aiding in strategic decision-making and resource allocation.



“The Smokehouse Creek Fire posed an unprecedented threat to our communities and natural landscapes,” said Brig. Gen. Andrew Camacho, Deputy Adjutant General for Air. “By leveraging the capabilities of the MQ-9 and partnering with Texas agencies, we are committed to supporting firefighting efforts and protecting the lives and property of our fellow Texans.”



The collaborative effort between Texas Military Department and civilian agencies has been instrumental in the coordinating response efforts and maximizing resources to contain the wildfire. Texas Forestry Service personnel, alongside local fire firefighters and emergency management officials, have worked tirelessly on the ground, guided by the intelligence provided by the MQ-9 overhead.



As firefighting operations continue, the collaborative efforts of the military and civilian organizations underscore the resilience and solidarity of the Texas community. With the deployment of the MQ-9 and the utilization of cutting-edge technology, the 147th Attack Wing reaffirms its commitment to supporting the people of Texas in their time of need, standing united in the fight against one of the most formidable wildfires in state history.