Step Forward: SAPR Efforts aboard JFK

Our Navy is committed to ensuring the well-being and dignity of every individual in our ranks and their families. The Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) program plays a crucial role in preventing sexual assault and provides support to those who have experienced trauma.



“SAPR is very important to the command. Everyone needs to be aware that you can prevent incidents from happening in the first place, being that bystander is very important,” said Logistic Specialist 2nd Class Jamila Keen, one of the pre-commissioning unit John F. Kennedy’s (CVN 79) SAPR victim advocates (VA). “The more that we mention that and are involved in the command, I feel like JFK would be better not only with morale but trusting that you do have the help, in case something was to happen.”



John F. Kennedy is committed to preventing sexual assault and fostering a culture of respect and accountability. The command actively promotes a safe and inclusive environment for everyone on board through comprehensive training programs, open dialogue, and zero-tolerance policies. These efforts align with the mission of the SAPR program and demonstrate the ship’s dedication to upholding the highest standards of integrity and compassion.



“Just speak up. Everyone knows what’s right and wrong, so please speak up,” said Keen. “Be that Sailor that encourages other Sailors to prevent and respond.”



Within the intricate framework of SAPR lies many resources and avenues for support, each designed to provide a survivor of sexual assault solace, guidance, and justice. Central to this program is the notion of choice. Survivors are empowered to decide how they want to proceed. The SAPR program was designed to help survivors navigate uncertainty and provide guidance and support.



Victims of sexual assault in the Navy are eligible to make a restricted or unrestricted report. Healthcare professionals, including Deployed Resiliency Counselors (DRC), SAPR Victim Advocates (SAPR VA), and Sexual Assault Response Coordinators (SARC), can explain reporting options to active duty service members, spouses, and dependents over the age of 18. On the other hand, information disclosed to security/law enforcement personnel, legal personnel, and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) can offer unrestricted reporting.



Whether making a restricted or unrestricted report or even choosing not to report, many resources are still available. All victims have access to medical care, including Sexual Assault Forensic Examination (SAFE) kits, as well as victim legal assistance and counseling. In addition, victims who make a restricted report can also apply for the Catch a Serial Offender (CATCH) program.



A comprehensive array of resources are available to survivors who opt for an unrestricted report including: Military Protective Orders (MPO), expedited transfer requests, and an NCIS investigation. Through this process, survivors are empowered to seek the justice and closure they deserve while being supported at every step by a network of dedicated professionals.



In the wake of trauma, the road to recovery may seem daunting, but you are not alone. SAPR, alongside allied programs such as the Family Advocacy Program (FAP) and Command Managed Equal Opportunity (CMEO), serve as a lifeline, ensuring that survivors and their families receive caring and comprehensive support.



The “no wrong door” policy underscores the commitment to individuals’ well-being. Regardless of the door you may enter seeking assistance, rest assured that you will be met with compassion, understanding, and a “warm handoff” to the appropriate resources.



“It is important to get this information to the command and make sure that everyone is aware of their resources,” said Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Sabrina Moncada, one of John F. Kennedy’s SAPR VAs. “As VAs, we educate the command about sexual assault and train what we can do to prevent it, not just as VAs but as a team.”



Together, in the fight against sexual assault, let us reaffirm our commitment to fostering a culture of dignity, respect, and accountability within our ranks. We can achieve this goal through education, prevention, and unwavering support for survivors. By doing so, we strive to create a Navy where such atrocities are a thing of the past.



“We need more VAs. We need more support,” said Moncada. “This is an important cause. If anyone is interested and passionate, please let us know. We’d love to have you on our team.”



To every survivor who bravely steps forward, know that your courage inspires us all. Your voice matters, your story matters, and your healing matters. Together, let us work toward a brighter, safer future for all.



As Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) commences, let us embrace the theme of “STEP FORWARD. Prevent. Report. Advocate,” reaffirming our dedication to this crucial cause.

For command-specific SAPR information, please see the following pages for contact information and reporting criteria. Additional information can be found at: www.sapr.mil.

