Firefighting on JFK Starts from Square One

Picture this: the vast expanse of the ocean stretches out before you, the salty breeze tangling your hair as you stand on deck. Suddenly, the ship’s bell pierces the air, and everything changes at that moment. No matter your rate, age, or story before the U.S. Navy, every Sailor could become the difference between saving the ship and losing it. At least, that is how it could happen on a ship underway.



As JFK grows closer to commissioning, the demand for a crew that is well-trained in damage control techniques also grows. Every Sailor is a firefighter.



Firefighting training isn’t just a box to tick, it’s a critical skill set that can mean the difference between life and death, the survival of a ship, and the protection of its crew.



Currently, the firefighting training process on board John F. Kennedy starts the minute a new Sailor checks in. This training pipeline was established four years ago when Sailors began to work aboard John F. Kennedy. Despite not owning firefighting responsibilities or equipment, it was still critical that Sailors knew how to mitigate and identify fires and this laid the foundation for firefighting training aboard the ship.



“At that time, those Sailors were the first line of defense,” said Damage Controlman 1st Class Elizabeth Griffin. “It was different [from a commissioned vessel] because it wasn’t them or myself putting on gear and fighting the fire. But, we wanted them to know the basics.”



Griffin’s work years ago, on training and qualification programs, helped create a strong culture of a damage control mindset aboard John F. Kennedy. Currently, the training department helps schedule Sailors for Basic and Advanced Firefighting courses, taught in Norfolk, Virginia.



Griffin pointed to the near future, where more Sailors will work aboard John F. Kennedy and the crew takes more and more ownership of the ship.



“From the beginning, leadership really emphasized the need for damage control,” said Griffin. “It is crazy to see how this has grown in my time here, but making sure Sailors know what they are doing is the most important part.”



But it’s not just about individual readiness - it’s about the seamless integration of every Sailor into a cohesive team. Training not only enhances the Navy’s firefighting capabilities and efficiency but also fosters a culture of preparedness and camaraderie among Sailors.



Perhaps most importantly, firefighting training is about more than just putting out fires; it’s about preventing them in the first place. Chief Warrant Officer 3 Tabitha Hodge, John F. Kennedy’s fire marshal, stressed how Sailors’ vigilance fights fires before they start.



“Ninety percent of the work is prevention,” said Hodge. “We are all doing something right if there isn’t a fire to fight. Having pride in the ship, a keen eye, and being proactive will all prevent the worst case scenario, another [USS] Bonhomme Richard [(LHD 6)].” That 2020 fire lasted four days and is a stark reminder of everyone’s role in fire prevention.



“Everybody has to learn damage control and firefighting,” said Griffin. “You’re not too good to learn fire mitigation. Even if you’re not an engineering rate, you might be the person who is the difference between life or death.”



For more information or to schedule training, send your inquiries to training2@cvnit.navy.mil.

