Building Resilience and Respect: USACE’s Role in Sustaining Military Capacity at Camp Buehring During Ramadan

Photo By Catherine Carroll | U.S. Army Col. Mohammed Z. Rahman, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Expeditionary District commander (center), along with district engineers, review construction progress during a site visit at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Apr. 8, to review the Udairi Landing Zone Transition Repair project, demonstrating USACE's dedication to maintaining operational excellence and ensuring project success.

CAMP BUEHRING, Kuwait – Strategic Infrastructure is crucial for sustaining military capability, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plays a vital role in ensuring its effectiveness. As a part of monthly rotational site visit engagements, U.S. Army Col. Mohammed Z. Rahman, along with a team of district engineers and the regional Safety officer, traveled to Camp Buehring, Kuwait, to review two key projects: the Tactical Equipment Maintenance Facility and the Udairi Landing Zone Transition Repair projects. These engagements exemplify USACE's commitment to operational excellence and project oversight.



This month's site visit engagements also coincided with the observance of Ramadan. Rahman, who continued to lead his team and conduct site visits while fasting, exemplifying his dedication and adaptability while adhering to important personal and cultural practices. Several members of the District team are observing Ramadan and have come together with the district as a whole to share fasting, prayer, reflection, and community. This highlights USACE’s broader commitment to diversity and inclusion, recognizing the importance of respecting and accommodating the personal beliefs of its leaders and workforce.



Eddie Johnson, Engineering and Construction Division chief; Russell Wahlay, construction chief; Doriann Buzzetta, Construction Branch project engineer; and Kalyn Chism, Safety Office chief, along with the on-site contracting team, escorted Rahman to the sites and provided updates on the construction progress and next steps for each project.



“The Tactical Equipment Maintenance Facility is pivotal for maintaining the operational readiness of tactical equipment, while the Udairi Landing Zone Transition Repair project is essential for the sustainability and functionality of critical military installations,” Buzzetta stated. “Both represent the Expeditionary District's dedication to enhancing the U.S. Army's operational capabilities and infrastructure resilience.”



The same dedication to enhancing operational capabilities and resilience through meticulous planning and execution also underscores a foundational aspect of our work – our approach to safety. It is a fundamental principle that guides every aspect of our projects.



"For USACE, winning equals safety first!” explained Chism. “When safety is at the forethought of a project, integrated from the beginning, it becomes part of the project as a whole, not just an add-on. This approach not only sets a standard for how we conduct our operations but also reflects the high regard in which we hold each member of our team. By coaching, teaching, and mentoring on-site, we not only aim to identify hazards but also to implement controls that ensure our projects meet the high standards and expectations of USACE and the Expeditionary District. This is how we ensure our operations are completed on time, without compromise to quality or safety."



By providing leadership and direct oversight on these projects, Rahman and Buzzetta not only ensure that each initiative aligns with the Army’s strategic objectives but also exemplify the district's role in delivering high-quality engineering solutions. These site visits reflect a hands-on approach to managing projects that contribute significantly to the safety, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness of U.S. military operations abroad.



"Visiting Camp Buehring during Ramadan, while personally observing fasting, highlighted a dual dedication: to our mission and to my faith,” Rahman shared. “This period of reflection reinforces the importance of our work here—ensuring operational readiness and infrastructure resilience. Each project we oversee is a step towards greater effectiveness in our operations. It's about professional commitment and the personal discipline to serve, no matter the circumstances.



“These efforts are not just tasks but a testament to our collective mission and the individual resolve that strengthens it. Monthly project tour is very important to me, Rahman continued. “This is one way keep myself connected to the people on the ground, track project progress as scheduled and also identify and intervene any upcoming issue that may hinder the project progress. Our job is to complete the project safely, on the schedule and within the budget."