Camp Lemonnier Doris Miller Galley Receives Five-Star Accreditation

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (April 9, 2024) - Camp Lemonnier’s Doris Miller Galley received the 2023 Capt. Edward F. Ney Memorial Food Service Award for outstanding food service at Camp Lemonnier, April 9, 2024. The award recognizes galleys that have earned five-star accreditation.



Doris Miller galley provides 24/7 service to accommodate varying operational schedules. It’s part of CLDJ’s world-class support for service members, transiting U.S. assets and its 38 tenant commands.



“I am very proud of all of our service members and food service workers that helped us achieve this award,” said Camp Lemonnier Food Safety Officer, Lt. Cmdr. Tony Basley. “It shows how much hard work we put into serving our personnel aboard Camp Lemonnier.”



Three Sailors and 96 food service workers staff the Doris Miller Galley.



The five-star accreditation recognizes overall food service excellence by evaluating key areas in customer service, cleanliness and management. An independent team reviews food preparation, management, administration, equipment safety, sanitation, plastic waste and disposal at each competing facility.



To achieve this award, a facility must earn at least 790 points out of a possible 820. Once a facility receives a five-star accreditation, it will retain this rating for one year.



The galley won the award seven times in the past eight years.



It is the second largest galley in the Navy, serving 10,475 meals per day to personnel aboard Camp Lemonnier. To conveniently serve personnel across the installation, the galley supports two additional locations.



Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests.



(U.S. Navy story by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas)

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2024 Date Posted: 04.09.2024 09:33 Story ID: 468099 Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Lemonnier Doris Miller Galley Receives Five-Star Accreditation, by PO2 Christopher Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.