Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Lemonnier Doris Miller Galley Receives Five-Star Accreditation

    Camp Lemonnier Doris Miller Galley Receives Five-Star Accreditation

    Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Thomas | Lt. Cmdr. Tony Basley, food service officer for Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, and Food...... read more read more

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    04.09.2024

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Thomas 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (April 9, 2024) - Camp Lemonnier’s Doris Miller Galley received the 2023 Capt. Edward F. Ney Memorial Food Service Award for outstanding food service at Camp Lemonnier, April 9, 2024. The award recognizes galleys that have earned five-star accreditation.

    Doris Miller galley provides 24/7 service to accommodate varying operational schedules. It’s part of CLDJ’s world-class support for service members, transiting U.S. assets and its 38 tenant commands.

    “I am very proud of all of our service members and food service workers that helped us achieve this award,” said Camp Lemonnier Food Safety Officer, Lt. Cmdr. Tony Basley. “It shows how much hard work we put into serving our personnel aboard Camp Lemonnier.”

    Three Sailors and 96 food service workers staff the Doris Miller Galley.

    The five-star accreditation recognizes overall food service excellence by evaluating key areas in customer service, cleanliness and management. An independent team reviews food preparation, management, administration, equipment safety, sanitation, plastic waste and disposal at each competing facility.

    To achieve this award, a facility must earn at least 790 points out of a possible 820. Once a facility receives a five-star accreditation, it will retain this rating for one year.

    The galley won the award seven times in the past eight years.

    It is the second largest galley in the Navy, serving 10,475 meals per day to personnel aboard Camp Lemonnier. To conveniently serve personnel across the installation, the galley supports two additional locations.

    Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests.

    (U.S. Navy story by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2024
    Date Posted: 04.09.2024 09:33
    Story ID: 468099
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Lemonnier Doris Miller Galley Receives Five-Star Accreditation, by PO2 Christopher Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Camp Lemonnier Doris Miller Galley Receives Five-Star Accreditation
    Camp Lemonnier Doris Miller Galley Receives Five-Star Accreditation
    Camp Lemonnier Doris Miller Galley Receives Five-Star Accreditation
    Camp Lemonnier Doris Miller Galley Receives Five-Star Accreditation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Galley
    Quality of Life
    Camp Lemonnier
    CLDJ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT