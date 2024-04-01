Kevin Rorabaugh Shines as NAVFAC Washington's Top Architect, Earns Architect of the Year Accolade

Kevin Rorabaugh, an architect and design manager at the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington, has been selected as the command's Architect of the Year. With a lifelong passion for architecture and a commitment to creating lasting impact, Rorabaugh has made significant contributions to the field and to the mission of NAVFAC Washington.



Rorabaugh's architectural journey started at a young age, where he was driven by a desire to create things. He pursued his education in architecture at Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It was there that the architect developed his understanding of balancing design excellence with real-world limitations. Drexel University is also where he met his wife, Lt. Sharadan Rorabaugh, also an architect, who later joined the U.S. Navy as a Civil Engineer Corps officer.



“Her first tour of duty brought us to Washington D.C. I was made aware of the significant work of national importance being carried out at NAVFAC and the opportunity to make a great contribution as an architect,” Rorabaugh said.



At NAVFAC Washington, Rorabaugh finds meaning and reward in the diverse range of projects he works on, from drafting specific details of classical columns to managing multi-million dollar contractor teams. He thrives on the constantly changing challenges that keep him engaged and allow him to contribute his architectural knowledge.



“I feel grateful for the professional opportunities I’m offered at NAVFAC Washington that have led me to this point. When I started here four years ago, I did not imagine working on the scope or scale of projects -- from mission critical hangars to monumental civic buildings in the center of the nation's capital,” Rorabaugh explained while he reflected on his selection as Architect of the Year. “None of this would be possible without the great teams I work with and without my loving wife who set me on this path.”



Looking to the future, Rorabaugh sees great potential for young professionals who desire to enter the field, as design and construction projects become increasingly complex and require greater coordination among technical disciplines. As a piece of timeless advice for these emerging professionals, Rorabaugh emphasized the importance of continuous learning in an industry with an infinite amount of information to grasp.



“Nobody will ever know everything about everything. Therefore, learn as much as you can along the way, in terms of the do’s and don’ts, and from wherever you can. Just like life, it is a long distance race and you have to keep moving forward. But don't forget to enjoy it.”



Rorabaugh's work and insights serve as an inspiration to aspiring architects and professionals in the industry.



When he is not passionately contributing to the field of architecture, he enjoys home improvement projects and visiting national parks with his wife and two children in their Washington D.C. hometown.

