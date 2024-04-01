U.S. Navy and Ghana Army teach first aid to fisheries inspectors

Photo By Seaman Vincent Pay | U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Marcos Ramirez, assigned to Naval Mobile...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Vincent Pay | U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Marcos Ramirez, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, teaches first-aid skills to fisheries inspectors onboard the Ghana Naval Training Command in Nutekpor-Sogakope in the Volta Region of Ghana, Feb. 26, 2024. The training was held as part of a Visit, Board, Search and Seizure (VBSS) course led by the United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Global Maritime Crime Programme (GMCP). NMCB 11, assigned to the TWENTY SECOND Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 and Ghana Army medical personnel delivered first-aid training together at the Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC) in Nutekpor-Sogakope in the Volta Region of Ghana February 26, 2024.



Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Marcos Ramirez worked alongside with NAVTRAC Medical Clinic’s Capt. Clement Awagah and Pvt. Kape Apeweh to teach first-aid skills to 35 fisheries inspectors from Senegal, Cameroon and Togo as part of a Visit, Board, Search and Seizure (VBSS) course led by the United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Global Maritime Crime Programme (GMCP).



Over the course of the class, the instructors covered a variety of topics ranging from safety and assessment to first-line interventions, such as tourniquet placement, splinting and patient movement.



The instructors hope their class will improve safety for the inspectors as they conduct VBSS operations and inspect vessels for illegal fishing activity along the coast of West Africa.



“Boarding ships… adds a layer of difficulty for first responders to access or evacuate a patient from,” said Ramirez. “The skills presented to the fisheries inspectors is invaluable; they now have the ability to assess the scene, stabilize the patient and communicate to first responders with some degree of medical understanding.”



The UNODC GMCP has been providing support to members of the Economic Union of West African States and the Economic Community of Central African States since 2013. Among their priorities is the delivery of training courses on evidence collection at sea, law of the sea, and maritime crime to maritime law enforcement agencies.



NMCB 11, assigned to the 22 Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests.



For over 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.



Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. Naval forces in the USEUCOM and USAFRICOM areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.