Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wolf Pack Airmen conduct a mass accident response exercise

    Wolf Pack Airmen conduct a mass accident response exercise

    Photo By Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Serrano | Firefighters and medical personnel put a simulated victim into a medical...... read more read more

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.09.2024

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Serrano 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea --Wolf Pack Airmen participated in Beverly High 24-1, a mass accident response exercise at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 4, 2024.

    MAREs allow Airmen to practice their emergency response skills for potential real-world incidents or accidents. This training helps ensure members are ready and capable of handling the stress of a real-world event.

    During the exercise scenario, a C-12 aircraft lost tower communication upon approach causing the aircraft to nosedive and overshoot the runway. Air traffic controllers then called for emergency responders to access the scene of the accident

    “This is a great opportunity for the firefighters and responders to come out to work around an airframe that we don’t normally get to work around,” said Master Sgt. Trevor Berghage, 8th Medical Group Wing Inspection Team acting lead.

    Emergency response personnel from the 8th MDG and 8th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters worked hand-in-hand to provide quality and efficient care to simulated injured personnel.

    “Our medics are certified in life-saving interventions,” said Senior Airman Mikayla Rivera 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron emergency services paramedic. “Giving them the opportunity to practice these skills in a training environment helps create confidence during high-stress circumstances when proficiency is vital.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2024
    Date Posted: 04.09.2024 04:21
    Story ID: 468091
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wolf Pack Airmen conduct a mass accident response exercise, by TSgt Stephanie Serrano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Wolf Pack Airmen conduct a mass accident response exercise
    Wolf Pack Airmen conduct a mass accident response exercise
    Wolf Pack Airmen conduct a mass accident response exercise
    Wolf Pack Airmen conduct a mass accident response exercise
    Wolf Pack Airmen conduct a mass accident response exercise
    Wolf Pack Airmen conduct a mass accident response exercise
    Wolf Pack Airmen conduct a mass accident response exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Firefighter
    Wolf Pack
    MARE
    8th CES
    INDOPACOM
    8th MDG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT