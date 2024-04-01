Wolf Pack Airmen conduct a mass accident response exercise

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea --Wolf Pack Airmen participated in Beverly High 24-1, a mass accident response exercise at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 4, 2024.



MAREs allow Airmen to practice their emergency response skills for potential real-world incidents or accidents. This training helps ensure members are ready and capable of handling the stress of a real-world event.



During the exercise scenario, a C-12 aircraft lost tower communication upon approach causing the aircraft to nosedive and overshoot the runway. Air traffic controllers then called for emergency responders to access the scene of the accident



“This is a great opportunity for the firefighters and responders to come out to work around an airframe that we don’t normally get to work around,” said Master Sgt. Trevor Berghage, 8th Medical Group Wing Inspection Team acting lead.



Emergency response personnel from the 8th MDG and 8th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters worked hand-in-hand to provide quality and efficient care to simulated injured personnel.



“Our medics are certified in life-saving interventions,” said Senior Airman Mikayla Rivera 8th Healthcare Operations Squadron emergency services paramedic. “Giving them the opportunity to practice these skills in a training environment helps create confidence during high-stress circumstances when proficiency is vital.”

