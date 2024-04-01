Kunsan holds 1st quarter load crew competition

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Airmen of the 80th and 35th Fighter Generation Squadrons competed in a weapons load crew competition to test their skills and earned bragging rights as the best load crew at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 3, 2024.



These quarterly events are held by selecting one team for each quarter until winners from each quarter face off in the annual load crew of the year competition. In addition to a load crew portion of the competition, a dedicated crew chief team was awarded the DCC team of the quarter showcasing the best team of the two squadrons.

