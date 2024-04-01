Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kunsan holds 1st quarter load crew competition

    Kunsan holds 1st quarter load crew competition

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks | A member of the 80th Fighter Generation Squadron load crew team prepares to load...... read more read more

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.03.2024

    Story by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Airmen of the 80th and 35th Fighter Generation Squadrons competed in a weapons load crew competition to test their skills and earned bragging rights as the best load crew at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 3, 2024.

    These quarterly events are held by selecting one team for each quarter until winners from each quarter face off in the annual load crew of the year competition. In addition to a load crew portion of the competition, a dedicated crew chief team was awarded the DCC team of the quarter showcasing the best team of the two squadrons.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2024
    Date Posted: 04.09.2024 04:22
    Story ID: 468090
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kunsan holds 1st quarter load crew competition, by SSgt Jovan Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Kunsan holds 1st quarter load crew competition
    Kunsan holds 1st quarter load crew competition
    Kunsan holds 1st quarter load crew competition
    Kunsan holds 1st quarter load crew competition
    Kunsan holds 1st quarter load crew competition
    Kunsan holds 1st quarter load crew competition
    Kunsan holds 1st quarter load crew competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wolf Pack
    DCC
    Load crew
    8th MXS
    35th FGS
    80th FGS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT