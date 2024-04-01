Indio, California Native Serves Aboard USS Howard (DDG 83) While Conducting Operations in the Philippine Sea

PHILIPPINE SEA (April 9, 2024) An Indio, California native and 2021 graduate of Amistad High School is serving aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83), which is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15.



Seaman Diego Isita-Martinez originally joined the Navy to be a Damage Controlman. When he discovered he was colorblind, he had to choose a different rate. Isita-Martinez is now a Yeoman, also known as a YN. According to The Bluejacket’s Manual, Yeomans perform secretarial and clerical work. They are responsible for writing and routing notices, directives, forms and reports. According to Isita-Martinez, a Marine once told him that Yeomans are needed everywhere.



“Yeomans put the connection between everyone else and the triad when it comes to rules, regulations, positions and delegations,” Isita-Martinez said.



Isita-Martinez joined Howard in August 2023. He said his favorite part about being in the Navy is that he’s seen so many things that he wouldn’t have been able to experience in his hometown, such as sculptures in downtown Chicago and live-fire exercises on a destroyer. Over the past few months, he has been able to explore Japan with his wife.



“Going to the aquarium with my wife made coming to Japan all worth it,” Isita-Martinez said. “We’ve never seen a dolphin, except for on social media. Seeing three beautiful ones close up, swimming in sync was a sight we’ll never forget.”



Isita-Martinez is also working to become a member of Howard’s Visual Information Personnel Team (VIPER) and Ship’s Nautical or Otherwise Photographic Interpretation and Examination Team (SNOOPIE). The role of VIPER team is to visually document any unsafe or unprofessional behavior exhibited by other vessels out at sea. The role of SNOOPIE is to collect visual information on contacts that come within close proximity to a U.S. Navy vessel.



“We’ll show the truth, and we’ll record all of it without editing,” Isita-Martinez said. “I joined the SNOOPIE and VIPER team because I wanted to see something you would see on those military recruiting commercials.”



While in the Navy, Isita-Martinez hopes to earn more qualifications so that he could take on more responsibilities in the pilothouse. He said that he wants to be a lookout or Boatswain Mate of the Watch. Isita-Martinez said that he intends to inspire Sailors to take on more responsibilities, not just the ones that come with the rate.



“My favorite thing about this command is that everyone knows everyone,” Isita-Martinez said. “I have never-ending stories just from being here for six months. I cannot wait to make new experiences with my fellow shipmates.”



Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

