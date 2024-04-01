Fort Huachuca community celebrates Month of the Military Child

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. – Service members, civilians and members of the community gathered at the Thunder Mountain Activity Center to celebrate the Month of the Military Child April 6. Hosted by the Fort Huachuca Family Morale, Welfare and Recreation, the theme of this year's observance is, “Military Children and Youth: Brave, Fearless and Resilient.”



Celebrated every April, the Month of the Military Child recognizes and honors the role military children play in the armed forces community. The Army is committed to military families and children, and thanks them for the support and contributions they make on behalf of their Soldiers.

The garrison command team, Col. John Ives and Command Sgt. Maj. Terrina Anderson, expressed the importance of this month in their Month of the Military Child Proclamation.



“Together, we commit to providing military children and youth the sustenance for mental and physical wellbeing, compassion during hard times, and the resources to enhance their ability to overcome life’s trials,” the proclamation read.



The Army continues to anticipate and address the evolving needs of Soldiers and families to ensure they are healthy, ready and self-reliant, and the Fort Huachuca community remains steadfast in its support of our military families, especially the military children.



“This commitment is unwavering as we maintain excellence in childcare, youth programs and school support to posture military children and youth to face anything,” the proclamation continued, “no matter where their journey takes them.”



To learn more about the Month of the Military Child, please visit: https://www.defense.gov/Spotlights/Month-of-the-Military-Child/

