Solar eclipse passes over NMCSD

For an event such as a solar eclipse, the countdown starts years ahead and progressively picks up pace to the months, weeks, days ahead - and finally it is showtime. At Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) the anticipation was palpitating as staff awaited the celestial event, April 8.



"This is the first solar eclipse I get to experience as an adult," said Capt. Coby Croft, NMCSD acting director. "It's incredibly exciting to witness such an awe-inspiring event that comes too far in-between."



With the next total solar eclipse scheduled for Aug. 12, 2026, many staff at NMCSD took a few moments to also marvel at the sky above.



"As a medical treatment facility, it's paramount for us to help educate the public by ensuring that they take the proper safety precautions when participating in such activities," added Croft. "We want people to enjoy and imprint in their memories the significance of a solar eclipse, but not at the expense of their health."



