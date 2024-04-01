NIWC Atlantic Celebrates ‘Leading for Impact’ Award Winner during Women’s History Month

Photo By Wendy Jamieson | Marie Bedard, operations manager for the Defense Health Information Technology (DHIT)...... read more read more Photo By Wendy Jamieson | Marie Bedard, operations manager for the Defense Health Information Technology (DHIT) division of Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic, was recently honored as a winner of a 2023 Leading for Impact, Women in Leadership Award by G2Xchange and FORUM, formerly known as FedHealthIT. The award recognizes women creating a positive impact and leading organizations and mission-focused strategic programs across the Federal Civilian, Federal Health, Military Health, Technology and Consulting communities. Bedard was nominated for her work leading a team composed of eight integrated product teams and 560 geographically dispersed engineers and technicians who provide IT services for U.S. military medical treatment facilities where state-of-the-art health care is provided to more than nine million service members, dependents and Veterans. She was also recognized for her work as a member of the Project Management Institute Charleston, South Carolina Chapter, for which she served as president during 2021 and 2022. Bedard’s work since arriving at NIWC Atlantic in 2011 has mostly been in support of the Military Health System. Prior to joining the command, she held several positions within both the federal government and commercial sector. After nearly 20 years of federal service, Bedard plans to retire in May. (Illustration by Wendy Jamieson) see less | View Image Page

As Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic closes out its Women’s History Month celebration, the command honors an employee from its Defense Health Information Technology (DHIT) division who was recently honored as a winner of a 2023 Leading for Impact, Women in Leadership Award.



Marie Bedard, operations manager for DHIT, received the award at a conference hosted by G2Xchange and FORUM, formerly known as FedHealthIT, at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.



“I was humbled by such a prestigious recognition,” said Bedard, who has been working in federal service for nearly 20 years — 14 of which have been with NIWC Atlantic and the DHIT team.



The Leading for Impact, Women in Leadership Award recognizes women creating a positive impact and leading organizations and mission-focused strategic programs across the Federal Civilian, Federal Health, Military Health, Technology and Consulting communities.



“Every day across the federal technology and consulting community, women leaders are making an impact,” said Laurie Basalyga, manager of Outreach and Event Services for Forum. “They provide strong leadership and are mentoring the next generation of stars, all while transforming the way technology is implemented through their mission-focused strategic programs.”



Bedard was nominated for the award because of her work leading a team composed of eight integrated product teams and 560 geographically dispersed engineers and technicians who provide IT services for U.S. military medical treatment facilities where state-of-the-art health care is provided to more than nine million military members, dependents and Veterans. She was also recognized for her work as a member of the Project Management Institute Charleston, South Carolina Chapter, for which she served as president during 2021 and 2022.



“Marie’s leadership guides her teams to pioneer Department of Defense methodology by providing strategic planning, contracting strategy, resourcing, implementation and project execution services to the NIWC Defense Health IT Systems division integrated product teams,” said Jimmy “Kevin” Gerald, deputy department head of NIWC Atlantic’s Shore Command and Control, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance and Integration department, under which the DHIT division falls. “She amplifies mission impacts, connecting teams through intellect and authenticity radiating from her actions and character as a positive role-model amongst her peers.”



Bedard joined NIWC Atlantic when it was known as Space and Naval Warfare (SPAWAR) Systems Center Atlantic (SSC Atlantic) in 2011, as the command’s first woman "Portfolio/Division Operations Lead,” attaining the role for DHIT’s Health Systems Portfolio, which boasts the tagline “Medically Ready – Ready Medically.”



“Ensuring the well-being of our warfighters and their families through the delivery of care, in addition to, ensuring that medical readiness data is available to decision makers, is priority number one in our ability to deliver information warfare,” Bedard said. “Without a physically, mentally and emotionally ready warfighter, there is no weapon or platform that will win the war.”



Bedard’s work with NIWC Atlantic has mostly been in support of the Military Health System. Prior to joining the command, she held several positions within both the federal government and commercial sector.



As an active duty Navy spouse, Bedard moved several times alongside her husband, Stephen, first from her hometown of Havertown, Pennsylvania to Charleston, followed by La Maddelena, Italy, then to Charleston once again, then on to the Washington D.C. area, and finally, back to Charleston, where they decided to make their home.



Bedard’s children were born at the old Charleston Naval Hospital, Their second oldest was born right before Hurricane Hugo, a defining milestone for the Charleston area. Bedard credits her ability to respond to the aftermath of the hurricane while caring for a newborn, and as her spouse was picking up the pieces at the Navy Supply Center, with resiliency born from years of hard work starting when she was 12 years old.



Bedard was accustomed to hard work. In elementary school, she cleaned her grade school teachers’ houses and babysat kids in her hometown of Havertown, Pennsylvania, a suburb southwest of Philadelphia. From the time she turned 16, she worked several jobs, including at an ice cream parlor, a family run bakery in a nearby mall and a diner.



After graduating from Cardinal O'Hara High School, located in Springfield, Pennsylvania, she attended Widener University in nearby Chester, Pennsylvania, studying Business Administration.



She lived at home and commuted by bus and trolley to get to her classes. She lifeguarded at the university’s pool. She also participated in a four-year co-op program that allowed her to complete 12 months of work for the Naval Aviation Supply Office in Northeast Philadelphia while earning her degree.



She went on to work as a consultant and contractor for both Navy and non-Navy programs, as well as, five years working in the financial industry. After which, she returned to consulting to the Navy, where her heart was.



“I’m proud to be a part of the Navy family,” Bedard said. In addition to her husband, her father, brother and son all served in the Navy.



Her career progressed by diversifying her skillset and taking various roles in project management. She said she always preferred to be in supporting roles.



“I derive my greatest pleasure by supporting the success of others,” Bedard said.



And the impact of Bedard’s support is immeasurable, said Justin Hodges, head of DHIT division.



“Marie leads by supporting and inspiring others,” said Hodges. “She is rarely front and center but her presence and influence are always felt.”



Some of the most rewarding aspects of her career, she said, has been working with “amazing men and women,” who encouraged her throughout her career and showed her “how to be a better person.”



“By their example, many people formed [the person that] I have evolved into,” Bedard said. “Many of these people, most of whom I haven’t seen or conversed with in many years, might be surprised by the impact they had on my life and career.”



Bedard credits her current and past team members for helping her accomplish her mission and support her in her role at NIWC Atlantic.



“They care about me, they care about their teams, they care about each other, and they care about the mission,” Bedard said. “One of our guiding principles is ‘Be Kind.’ If you start there in your interactions, it is pretty amazing how much more joy there is and with joyful intention, great outcomes.”



She said she is excited by the trajectory that Hodges is taking the DHIT Division.



“He is transforming the division – teaching all of us to be transparent in word and deed in our mission to align to the Navy and NAVWAR’s mission,” Bedard said. “He is giving us the language and the tools to evolve.”



Just as the division is evolving, so too, is Bedard, who has decided to embark on a new adventure: retirement.



Although the idea of retiring is bittersweet, she plans to take many lessons learned and fond memories with her when she when she retires from federal service this May.



“It has been my honor to serve in the government,” Bedard said. “And now I am going to cry, both tears of joy and sadness. I am excited about the changes that will occur and sad to leave so many people who make every day an adventure.”



Bedard, who has been blazing new trails and creating opportunities for women leaders coming up behind her, offers this advice to the younger generation who are looking to pursue government careers.



“Civil service is so large. From agency to agency, doors open – you can find your path in one organization, or if you want to spread your awesomeness around, the government offers a breadth of opportunities. You can get yourself out there by joining teams, joining professional organizations, volunteering and being ready to hop to another program, agency or organization.



“Get to know yourself,” Bedard said. “Do not let others tell you what path to take. A winding path can be what is right for you to learn what you are capable of and where what you do will matter and bring you a sense of accomplishment and peace.”



