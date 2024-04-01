NBVC Port Hueneme to Open Victoria Gate

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo By Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis | 240408-N-AS200-1021 PORT HUENEME, Calif. – Capt. Jason Kranz, chief staff officer,

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2024

    Story by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    PRESS RELEASE: FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

    PORT HUENEME, Calif. –Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), Port Hueneme, will open Victoria Gate on Apr 15, 2024.

    “After months of planning, design, and construction, these newly completed upgrades to Victoria Gate will provide much-needed enhancements to access control at Port Hueneme,” said Capt. Robert Barr Kimnach III, commanding officer, NBVC. "This work has enhanced our force protection capabilities and will improve the safety of our installation, mission, and community."

    Patterson Rd Gate, which has been temporarily opened during the construction of Victoria Gate will close Apr 13, 2024. Knott Gate will remain open 24/7.

    "We want to thank everyone for their patience during this process as we adjusted traffic flow patterns to complete construction requirements," said Kimnach.

    Victoria Gate’s normal hours of operation will be 6:00 am to 5:00 pm Mon to Fri.

    NBVC is a strategically located naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 100 tenants.

    For further information review our Facebook feed: facebook.com/NavalBaseVenturaCounty/

