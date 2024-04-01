NBVC Port Hueneme to Open Victoria Gate

Photo By Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis | 240408-N-AS200-1021 PORT HUENEME, Calif. – Capt. Jason Kranz, chief staff officer,...... read more read more Photo By Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis | 240408-N-AS200-1021 PORT HUENEME, Calif. – Capt. Jason Kranz, chief staff officer, Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), center, cuts a ribbon with Public Works staff members and partners to officially commemorate the opening of the newly constructed Victoria Gate onboard NBVC Port Hueneme. The gate will be open to installation operations April 08, 2024. NBVC is a strategically located naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 100 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Drew Verbis) see less | View Image Page

PORT HUENEME, Calif. –Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), Port Hueneme, will open Victoria Gate on Apr 15, 2024.



“After months of planning, design, and construction, these newly completed upgrades to Victoria Gate will provide much-needed enhancements to access control at Port Hueneme,” said Capt. Robert Barr Kimnach III, commanding officer, NBVC. "This work has enhanced our force protection capabilities and will improve the safety of our installation, mission, and community."



Patterson Rd Gate, which has been temporarily opened during the construction of Victoria Gate will close Apr 13, 2024. Knott Gate will remain open 24/7.



"We want to thank everyone for their patience during this process as we adjusted traffic flow patterns to complete construction requirements," said Kimnach.



Victoria Gate’s normal hours of operation will be 6:00 am to 5:00 pm Mon to Fri.



