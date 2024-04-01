908th AW March 2024 in Review

The 908th Airlift Wing busy month of March as it finished a quarter of the year.



On Friday, March 1, 2024, the wing remembered that on that date in 1996, 16 members of the wing deployed to Germany in support of Operation Joint Endeavor, a peacekeeping mission in Bosnia-Herzegovina.



On the next day, the wing remembered that on March 2, 1991, members from the 25th Aerial Port Squadron deployed in support of Operation Desert Storm.



On Tuesday, March 5, 2024, the wing remembered that on that date in 2017, Col. Kenneth Ostrat became the 25th commander of the 908th.



On the next day, Wednesday, March 6, 2024, the Air University Library, known as the Muir S. Fairchild Research Information Center, on Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, opened up a two-month display of the 908th’s history.



On Saturday, March 9, 2024, the wing congratulated 14 members who promoted recently.



Later that same day, the 908th Operations Support Squadron held a change of command ceremony where 908th Operations Group Commander, Col. Shane Devlin, transferred command of the 908th OSS from Lt. Col. Jeffrey Randall to Lt. Col. Jeffrey Lehmkuhl.



On the next day, Sunday, March 10, 2024, the wing welcomed nine new members to its ranks.



On Wednesday, March 13, 2024, the wing highlighted 1st Lt. Michael McDuffie, a 908th Airlift Wing chaplain who was recently named the 908th AW’s Company Grade Officer of the Quarter for the fourth quarter of 2023.



On Friday, March 15, 2024, the wing remembered that on that date in 2003, four flight nurses and six medical technicians from the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron deployed to the 791st Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan.



On Sunday, March 17, 2024, the wing remembered that on that date in 1945, the 2nd Air Cargo Resupply Detachment, later becoming the 25th Aerial Port Squadron, moved to the combat zone at Dreux, France.



The next day, the wing remembered that from March 18, 2000, to April 1, 2000, two C-130s and 55 Airmen from the wing deployed to support Coronet Oak at Muniz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico. During the deployment, they delivered supplies to remote areas across Central and South America with challenging airfields.



On Wednesday, March 20, 2024, the wing highlighted the Air Force Specialty Code 46N0F, otherwise known as flight nurses.



On Wednesday, March 27, 2024, the wing highlighted Senior Airman Carter Grice, a 908th Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection specialist who was recently named the 908th AW’s 2023 Airman of the Year.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2024 Date Posted: 04.08.2024 Story ID: 468048 908th AW March 2024 in Review, by Bradley Clark