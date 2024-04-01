USS Truxtun (DDG 103) Wraps up Successful Port Visit to Boston

BOSTON (Mar. 18, 2024) – The Arleigh-Burke class guided missile destroyer, USS Truxtun (DDG 103), departed Boston after wrapping up a successful four-day port visit, Monday, Mar. 18.



While in port, Truxtun’s crew connected with the local community through a variety of engagements and activities, sharing the Navy’s story and finding opportunities to give back to the local area.



“The Sailors on USS TRUXTUN are continually striving to perform at the highest levels throughout every task they accomplish,” said Cmdr. Chance Smith, Truxtun’s commanding officer. “The opportunity to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, give back to the community, and demonstrate what the Sailors in our great Navy are able to accomplish on a daily basis made this port visit a resounding success. Thank you to the city of Boston for your hospitality and support.”



The ship worked with the City of Boston’s Veterans Services office to coordinate community service opportunities for places of need around the city. Truxtun Sailors volunteered for a working party at the New England Center and Home for Veterans as well as a clean-up and beautification project at the city’s World War II monument in downtown.



Ship’s leadership attended the 144th Annual South Boston Citizens’ Association banquet, which boasts the title of “The Nation’s Oldest Neighborhood Civic Organization.” The event was attended by local dignitaries and stakeholders, including Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. During the program, Truxtun’s Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Chance Smith accepted an American flag from the city on behalf of his crew and addressed the hundreds in attendance, thanking them for the warm welcome and the support the crew had received since arriving.



The warship also greeted more than 1,500 visitors through daily general public tours and hosted a reception on board for more than 100 local distinguished visitors, including Massachusetts State Representative David Biele, who attended on behalf of the governor.



For some Sailors, like Information Systems Technician 3rd Class, Caleb Kodger, Boston provided a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make a career highlight by re-enlisting aboard the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, USS Constitution.



“The re-enlistment ceremony onboard USS Constitution really highlighted the history of our great Navy and those who have gone before, paving the way for Sailors like me,” said re-enlistee, Information Systems Technician 3rd Class, Caleb Kodger. “I am looking forward to continuing to serve the world’s greatest Navy and give back to everyone who supported me throughout my journey.”



The port visit culminated with the 119th Annual St. Patrick’s Day and Evacuation Day Parade. The Truxtun crew joined Sailors from Navy Band Northeast and USS Constitution in walking the four-mile route through South Boston’s neighborhoods. Nearly a million cheering spectators lined the streets to commemorate the event.



“It was truly inspiring to see the community come together to celebrate their rich heritage, and we are grateful for the opportunity to connect with them in such a meaningful way,” said Ens. Abiola Bamgbose, fire control officer aboard Truxtun.



Truxtun was commissioned in 2009 and is named after Commodore Thomas Truxtun, who was one of the first six commanders appointed by George Washington to the newly-formed U.S. Navy. She currently serves as part of Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT).



SURFLANT mans, trains, and equips assigned surface forces and shore activities, ensuring the capable force for conducting prompt and sustained operations in support of the United States national interests. More than 70 ships and 34 shore commands make up the SURFLANT force.

