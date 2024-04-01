JROTC Cadets from Across the Country Compete in National Drone Championship

Photo By Kyle Crawford | Cadet Megan Padron, Ida S. Baker High School Army JROTC, competes in the team mission...... read more read more Photo By Kyle Crawford | Cadet Megan Padron, Ida S. Baker High School Army JROTC, competes in the team mission during the National JROTC All-Service Aerial Drone Championship, Batesville, Miss., April 5, 2024. This event builds alliances between competing teams to complete an obstacle course and objectives such as moving ball around a maze or off pillars. (U.S. Army photo by Kyle Crawford) see less | View Image Page

BATESVILLE, Miss. – Cadets from JROTC programs from across the country competed in the first ever National JROTC All-Service Aerial Drone Championship at the Batesville Civic Center April 5-6, 2024. During this two-day competition teams competed in a series of events testing their ability to pilot drones, communicate as a team, program an autonomous flight, and properly document flights.



Accuracy and precision were the name of the game as teams of cadets carefully piloted their drones during events. While speed may be important, this was not a race. Cadets were judged on their piloting ability and their attention to details under pressure.



“Drones are very STEM-based, we use the scientific process all the time,” said cadet Megan Padron, from Ida S. Baker High School Army JROTC in Cape Coral, Fla. “As an engineer you are always working in a group setting, you are working as a team to finish projects, it’s never just you. It’s really helping me for a future career in aerospace engineering.”



The competition featured teams from more than 30 schools, representing over 15 states. Currently there are 159 Army JROTC programs that offer drones as a co-curricular activity nationwide. Army JROTC announced its drone program in 2023 with the goal of building an understanding and interest in drones and STEM-related career opportunities. Further expansion of the program is planned for next school year.



“The Army is committed to providing opportunities for high school students to learn and expand their knowledge as leaders and citizens in a variety of STEM-related fields, this includes aviation and drones,” said Dr. Casey Geist, Deputy Director of the Army JROTC program. “Moving forward, we are pursuing ways to implement more cross-disciplinary Career Technical Education certifications allowing high schools to promote the leadership skills JROTC cadets can take with them in employment in STEM-related fields available across our country.”



About U.S. Army Cadet Command

U.S. Army Cadet Command partners with universities to recruit, educate, train and commission leaders of character for the Total Army and partners with high schools to develop accomplished, responsible citizens who value service to their communities.



Cadet Command is comprised of eight brigades, each organization effectively manned by specially selected and qualified professional cadre, staff and faculty fully prepared to educate and train the most diverse and talented cadets from across the nation to become better citizens, adaptive leaders, lifetime learners and agile thinkers and problem solvers, who are committed to the Army Ethos and Profession of Arms.



The Army Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) is the Department of Defense’s (DoD) largest youth program in the world. The JROTC Program’s mission philosophy is “To Motivate Young People to be Better Citizens” and it is a service to our nation that provides Cadets the motivation and skills to remain drug free, graduate from high school and become successful citizens. The program instills in students from secondary educational institutions the values of citizenship, service to the community and the United States, personal responsibility, and a sense of accomplishment. Cadets participating in JROTC routinely exhibit higher attendance, grade point averages, and graduation rates than their peers.