    301 FW kicks off SAPR Month

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2024

    Story by Nije Hightower 

    301st Fighter Wing

    April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM), a time to raise awareness and prevention to put an end to sexual violence in military and civilian communities. Our goal is to create a safer culture and to achieve this, we have organized a range of events and activities throughout April centered around this year's theme: "Step forward, prevent, report, and advocate."

    The 301st Fighter Wing Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention SAPR team has recently grown with the addition of two new full-time victim advocates. We have an exciting lineup of events throughout April, including social media campaigns, outreach programs, and awareness programs. New events this year include a SAPR teal theme Door Decorating Contest and a denim square ribbon decorating event for the National Denim Day campaign group photo. We encourage you to join in, whether it is for our annual SAPR 5K fun run, “Teal Tuesdays” or other SAPR activities throughout the Wing. Together we can make a difference.

    While April is highlighted as the awareness month, our collective efforts continue throughout the year. #notjustApril! We are committed to empowering our community to prevent sexual violence and support survivors. We are here to help you out if you need our services!

    Members of the 301 FW SAPR Office can be reached at 301FW.SARC@us.af.mil or 817-782-3827.

    Survivors of sexual assault in the DoD community can access specialized support at SafeHelpline.org or by calling 877-995-5247.

    Follow the 301st SAPR FB @ https://www.facebook.com/pages/301st-Fighter-Wing-Sexual-Assault-Prevention-and-Response-Program/346978815406639

    Military1Source: 800-342-9647, National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 800-273-8255.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2024
    Date Posted: 04.08.2024 11:28
    Story ID: 468039
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US
    SAPR
    301FW

