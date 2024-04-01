U.S. Coast Guard establishes Marine Safety Unit Saipan

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Justin Miller, commanding officer of Marine Safety Unit Saipan, takes a selfie...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lt. Justin Miller, commanding officer of Marine Safety Unit Saipan, takes a selfie with assembled guests at a ceremony to formally establish MSU Saipan in Garapan at the American Memorial Park on April 5, 2024. This significant achievement marks a milestone in leadership evolution and responsibility expansion within the U.S. Coast Guard, reflecting steadfast commitment to serving the people of Saipan and the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas Islands (CNMI) with unparalleled dedication and excellence. The change is part of an initiative to provide junior officers with increased command opportunities, fostering professional growth and leadership development within the ranks. Eighteen marine safety detachments are converting to marine safety units. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Justin Miller) see less | View Image Page

GARAPAN, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands — The U.S. Coast Guard officially established Marine Safety Unit (MSU) Saipan in a ceremony in Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas Islands, on April 5, 2024.



"This significant achievement marks a milestone in leadership evolution and responsibility expansion within the Coast Guard, reflecting our steadfast commitment to serving the people of Saipan and the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas Islands (CNMI) with unparalleled dedication and excellence," said Capt. Nicholas Simmons, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam and the presiding official for the event.



Furthermore, this initiative aligns with the Service's strategic goal of providing junior officers with increased command opportunities, fostering professional growth and leadership development within the ranks.



Prior to becoming MSU Saipan, Lt. Justin Miller and his team, operating as Marine Safety Detachment Saipan, exemplified their commitment to maritime safety, security, and environmental stewardship through a series of impactful operations and initiatives. Among these, their proactive engagement during a significant maritime activity week, the hosting of innovative industry training days, and the execution of comprehensive safety operations have significantly raised the bar for maritime safety standards in the region.



The establishment of MSU Saipan serves as a foundation for advancing leadership skills and professional development opportunities for Coast Guard personnel while bolstering our mission to ensure the safety, security, and environmental protection of the maritime community in the CNMI. This initiative is a testament to the Coast Guard's capability to adapt and effectively manage maritime risks in a complex and evolving operational environment.



"I want to extend my deepest gratitude to all participants of the MSU Saipan establishment ceremony, including distinguished CNMI leaders, local and federal agency partners, and the families of our service members," said Miller, a Tennessee native. "Special recognition is given to USO Guam for their unwavering support of our team and for facilitating a memorable reception event."



This milestone enhances the Service's operational capabilities and strengthens the enduring U.S. Coast Guard bond with the CNMI community, underscoring the Service's collective commitment to maritime excellence and stewardship.



About U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam

The U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam team focuses on maritime safety, security, and stewardship in Oceania. With a primary presence in Guam and Saipan and over 300 members across Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the team maintains a strong U.S. presence in the Micronesia sub-region and adjacent areas, closely tied to local communities.