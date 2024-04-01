Thai, U.S. paratroopers combine for airborne event

CAMP RED HORSE, Thailand - Paratroopers from the 2nd Battalion, 377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 11th Airborne Division joined the Royal Thai Army’s 3rd Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, 2nd Army Area, Tuesday morning for a bilateral strategic airborne operation event on Camp Red Horse, Thailand, to showcase the long-standing partnership between the two countries during joint exercise Cobra Gold 2024.



An event at this level comes with exhaustive preparation, explained Warrant Officer Joseph Ricci, battalion targeting officer and master jumpmaster for the 2-377th.



“Preparing up until the execution, we have done a lot of technical rehearsals,” Ricci said, “We’ve done hands-on rehearsals, drop zone rehearsals, and joint mission briefs with the Air Force, and air mission briefs with internal units.”



Along with complex planning, the event includes the added benefit of a bilateral joint element, with members from the Royal Thai Army 3rd Infantry Regiment jumping alongside the U.S. Army paratroopers. Ricci said the experience of training alongside Thai military members was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.



“Personally, the experience has been tremendous,” Ricci said. “The bilateral partnership we have with the Thais is excellent. Whenever they need something or vice versa…we are quick to get it to each other. We’ve been getting a lot accomplished.”



That feeling of partnership is not one-sided, said 1st Lt. Sittipong Permkam, 3rd Infantry Regiment platoon commander and jumpmaster. Through a translator, Permkam explained he has learned many differences from his U.S. counterparts, which will help develop his own skills and his unit’s, to improve their systems for the better. As a jumpmaster, he added, he has learned rigor and new essential rigging strategies, which he will take back to his unit.



Cobra Gold 2024 is not the first exercise for Capt. Rachan Nanta, operations officer for the 3rd Infantry Regiment. Through their translator, Nanta said his biggest takeaway every year is seeing new faces and getting to know new people. He believes that skill of becoming familiar with others quickly will be beneficial to his role in his home unit.



To celebrate the bond forged between the two airborne regiments, members of both countries will participate in a Friendship Jump, scheduled for March 7, 2024. Ricci explained this jump is to acknowledge the strong partnership between the two groups.



“It’s a non-tactical airborne mission,” said Ricci. “It’s a wing exchange between the Royal Thai Army and the U.S. Army. The end goal is to build friendship between the Royal Thai Army and the U.S. Army and to exchange paratrooper wings with each other.”



At the end of the exercise, Ricci hopes he and his soldiers have much to bring back to their home unit in Alaska. However, the standout takeaway for him has been watching the Royal Thai Army’s pride in their country and their service.



“The Royal Thai Army has extreme pride in what they do,” Ricci said. “They love what they do, and they are very disciplined. Every unit has flaws; I think we can apply their tendencies to our flaws, and it would strengthen units across our brigade.”

