New Hampshire Air Guard welcomes new DPH

Change is a constant force in the military and that is no exception when it comes to its health services. The new Director of Psychological Health, Myron White, has accepted the position to keep the program up and running at full capacity.



The Psychological Health Program provides free and confidential services to New Hampshire Air National Guard service members and their families. The DPH position assists with short-term counseling and service member evaluations to enhance service members' resiliency and quality of life.



"As a veteran and a parent of a military member, he understands many of the stressors which Airmen will face and how to assist them," said Maj. Michelle Mastrobattista, commander of the 157th Force Support Squadron. "He is a great addition to the team who brings new perspectives and ongoing dedication to the community."



Mr. White spent 17 years with the VA in social work watching his department grow from eight to 70 employees. Over that time, Mr. White noticed a positive shift towards mental health becoming a priority.



“Back then, it was don’t be soft, don’t go talk to people,” said White. “Now it’s, 'you need to talk to people.'"



Mr. White joined the Marine Corps out of New Market, New Hampshire, in 1987. He had a six-year career with some of it spent at Camp Pendleton to facilitate Absent Without Official Leave, AWOL, troops.



“It feels good to come back home,” said White. “I get a chance to give back, especially when it comes to the [uniform]."



The chaplain corps and DPH work together to promote mental health awareness, destigmatize issues, and facilitate access to resources. Both sharing the load and acting as a liaison for referrals and guiding Airmen through the process.



“He’s a remarkable individual,” said Capt. Ricardo Triani, a chaplain for the 157th Air Refueling Wing. “He possesses a wealth of knowledge, a kind heart, and a genuine desire to assist and guide Airmen through challenging times. He is known for his compassion, empathy, and always willing to lend a listening ear to those in need.”

