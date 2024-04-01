Get to Know SSG Eugene DaBon

This month’s Excellent Airman is Staff Sgt. Eugene DaBon, a fire protection specialist with the 117th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES)!



DaBon recently made local news headlines by taking actions he describes as “just doing his job.”



He recently joined the 117th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) as a firefighter and helped pull two people to safety after the car they were driving hit a house, knocking it off its foundation.



Being on duty with the Birmingham City Fire Department, DaBon responded to the call along with his other squad members. They arrived on the scene finding two people unconscious inside the vehicle.



“We unbuckled both of them and got a female out first and then the male wakes up in the middle of it and starts fighting us,” said DaBon.



According to DaBon the victims appeared to be impaired which caused the wreck. The Birmingham Police Department then proceeded to clear the home and didn’t find anyone inside.



“The homeowner actually came home while we were trying to get the people out of the car,” said DaBon.



The two people were eventually transported to the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital to be treated for their injuries.



DaBon lives in Trussville with his wife of ten years. He says he loves serving as a firefighter as he gets fulfillment by helping others in the community. Even though he just joined the 117th CES, DaBon is not a stranger to military service.



“I served eight years in the 187th Engineering Unit in the Alabama Army National Guard and the 167th Theater Command Sustainment unit,” said DaBon.



He credits his friends and co-workers in how he came to know about the 117th Air Refueling Wing and all the benefits that come along with being a member of the Air National Guard.



“You get to make life-long friends and we help each other like neighbors,” said DaBon. “The military also gives you a free education, and retirement benefits.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.02.2024 Date Posted: 04.07.2024 11:49 Story ID: 467983 Location: BIRMINGHAM, AL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Get to Know SSG Eugene DaBon, by TSgt Wesley Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.