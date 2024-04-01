Women Have the Watch

SOUTH CHINA SEA – Swelling seas, torrential rain and thick, grey fog as far as the eye can see. Through the fog, the outline of a vessel can be seen, the faint sound of a horn sounding. Suddenly, the vessel pierces the fog, the bow cutting through crashing waves, with the sea foam splashing the superstructure of the ship. The watch standers on the bridge don’t even bat an eye and continue to press forward through the storm. That’s because the women of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118) have the watch.



According to the U.S. Department of Defense, a 2021 article stated that approximately 17.3 percent of the active duty U.S. armed forces were comprised of women. That number has been steadily increasing over the past few decades as women strive to achieve more and climb higher in the ranks.



Women first saw their introduction to the military when Congress established the Navy Nurse Corps on May 13, 1908, when nurses known as the “Sacred Twenty” were appointed to serve. Following World War I, women enlisted into the military in large numbers, with that trend continuing as the United States entered World War II, with women once again seeing high enlistment rates.



Following decades of faithful service across the U.S. armed forces, on March 7, 1994, the Navy issued the first orders for women to serve on combatant ships. The first ship to receive that honor was the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) with March 7, 2024, marking the 30-year anniversary.



In recognition of this milestone and March being Women’s History Month, Daniel Inouye formed an all-female bridge team to stand the watch during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS), March 4, 2024. Fourteen women took the lead in guiding Daniel Inouye alongside the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO 202) to receive fuel and supplies vital to the ship’s mission.



U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Essence Allen, from Houston, led her team of Sailors as rig captain of station five during the RAS, in charge of receiving the pallets that held the crew’s food for the coming weeks.



“It feels great to be a woman in Deck division,” said Allen. “Boatswain’s Mate is a very male-dominated rate, so it’s important to have that representation. It shows the other women in the Navy that there is absolutely nothing we can’t do.”



As a woman in the Navy, Allen said she feels like every accomplishment is rewarding and emphasizes that the ship has offered a culture that welcomes women to take the lead and excel. Allen sees her hard work pay off on a daily basis and is able to view her accomplishments as evidence that she is just as capable as every Sailor who has come before her.



“Since I first checked into the ship, I can say I’ve been met with endless opportunities that made me the Sailor I am today,” said Allen. “I am forever grateful to have stepped foot on the ship and to have been given the chance to lead other women and men who are eager to learn.”



U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Molly Wannamaker was another one of the talented women on watch during the RAS, standing officer of the deck–the overall leader of the evolution. Wannamaker is proof of the positive impact women have made on combatant ships in the last thirty years.



“I think women have been proving themselves in the Navy ever since we were allowed to be on combatant ships,” said Wannamaker. “I thought this was a really cool opportunity to showcase the tremendous female talent we have onboard and to highlight the important role women play, both in the Navy, and aboard Daniel Inouye.”



The women of Daniel Inouye continue to serve proudly, currently totaling 23 percent of the entire officer and enlisted crew.



“I love being on this ship,” said Wannamaker. “I think that we have a really good culture here. We celebrate our differences and strengths really well every day, not just during special months. I’ve been fortunate to have really good experiences as a woman in the Navy.”



U.S. Navy Cmdr. Kevin Dore, commanding officer of Daniel Inouye, recognizes the impact that the women of his crew have on the command as a whole.



“We are extremely proud of the women onboard Daniel Inouye and celebrating 30 years of women leading onboard combatant ships,” said Dore. “Our diversity make us a stronger team, challenges us to achieve more, and bring out our very best. This anniversary is an opportunity to celebrate and recognize the positive impact our female shipmates have onboard Daniel Inouye.”



Daniel Inouye, part of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

