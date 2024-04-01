Strengthening Communities through Health: SCANG's Community Health Expo

MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, S.C. – In an effort to promote community wellness and extend healthcare accessibility, the South Carolina Air National Guard (SCANG) 169th Medical Group, in collaboration with community health partners, hosted a Richland County Community Health Expo April 6 at the Garners Ferry Adult Activity Center.

This collaborative health education initiative, spearheaded by the 169th Medical Group in partnership with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and various community stakeholders, underscores the importance of forging strong alliances between military healthcare providers and local resources.

Senior Master Sgt. Tanya Joseph, the event coordinator, and Health Systems Supervisor for the 169th Medical Group, emphasized the significance of these partnerships: "The strength of the 169th Medical Group lies not only in its expertise but in its commitment to forging partnerships with community resources. By harnessing the collective power of our skills and local support networks, we can extend the reach of healthcare beyond clinic walls, touching the lives of those who need it most. Together, through collaboration and compassion, we can build healthier, more resilient communities."

Richland County residents received blood pressure screenings, vaccine and prescription information and life insurance education. This event provided residents access to valuable health information, interactive demonstrations, and an opportunity to connect with healthcare professionals and community organizations dedicated to promoting well-being.

The Community Health Expo reflects the SCANG's ongoing commitment to serving not only its military personnel but also the broader community. By fostering collaboration and leveraging local resources, the 169th Medical Group aims to empower individuals to take proactive steps towards improving their health and well-being.

As healthcare extends beyond the confines of traditional clinical settings, initiatives like the Community Health Expo play a vital role in addressing the holistic needs of communities. Through education, outreach, and partnership, the SCANG and its collaborators are paving the way for healthier, more resilient communities across South Carolina.

For Richland County residents seeking to prioritize their health and well-being, the Community Health Expo stands as a beacon of opportunity, offering access to resources, information, and support in a welcoming and inclusive environment.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2024 Date Posted: 04.06.2024 16:08 Story ID: 467969 Location: MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Strengthening Communities through Health: SCANG's Community Health Expo, by Capt. Lisa Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.