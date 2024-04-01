USS Antietam (CG 54) Homeport Shifts to Hawaii

Photo By Seaman Apprentice Gavin Arnoldhendershot | 240405-N-RM312-4928 The Ticonderoga-class guided missile-cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54)...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Apprentice Gavin Arnoldhendershot | 240405-N-RM312-4928 The Ticonderoga-class guided missile-cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) passes the USS Arizona memorial while arriving to its new homeport at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 5, 2024. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations - from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gavin Arnoldhendershot) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – The Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) arrived to its new homeport of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 5, as part of a planned rotation of forces in the Pacific.



Antietam is now assigned to Commander, Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific and U.S. 3rd Fleet.



Antietam departed Yokosuka, Japan, Jan. 26 to transit to Hawaii and assist in enforcing international fisheries law during their Oceania Maritime Security Initiative (OMSI) mission. OMSI is a Secretary of Defense program leveraging Department of Defense assets transiting the region to increase the Coast Guard’s maritime domain awareness, ultimately supporting its maritime law enforcement operations in Oceania.



“I'm proud of the Antietam crew for their execution of the Oceanic Maritime Security Initiative during our homeport shift from Yokosuka, Japan to Hawaii,” said Capt. Victor Garza, commanding officer of Antietam. “I thank the families for the support they give their Sailors. It is their strength that enables us to go to sea.”



During Antietam’s transit to Hawaii, the ship made port calls in major naval ports including Suva, Fiji and Apra Harbor, Guam.



Aloha to Antietam and welcome to Hawaii!



