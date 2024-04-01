Protect your family pet from canine distemper

Photo By Gino Mattorano | Protect your pets against canine distemper by vaccinating puppies with a series of 3...... read more read more Photo By Gino Mattorano | Protect your pets against canine distemper by vaccinating puppies with a series of 3 or more Distemper vaccines between the ages of 2 and 4 months. The vaccine must be given again (booster) a year later, then every three years for life. This vaccine is recommended for all dogs. see less | View Image Page

By Fort Carson Public Health Department

There have recent reports of raccoons in El Paso County and Fort Carson that may have been infected with the canine distemper virus. While this virus is not of concern for humans, it can be transmitted to dogs.



You can prevent canine distemper in your family pet by vaccinating puppies with a series of three or more distemper vaccines between the ages of two and four months, followed by a booster a year later, and then every three years for life.



As it is difficult to differentiate the symptoms of distemper from rabies, you should avoid contact with any sick animals and if you have any close contact with a sick animal, see a medical provider right away.



Animals infected with this virus appear sick and can display signs such as discharge or crusting from the nose and eyes, lethargy, abnormal behavior such as walking in circles or lack of coordination, seizures, and paralysis.



WHAT IS DISTEMPER?

Distemper (aka canine distemper) is caused by a virus. It can infect dogs, raccoons, skunks, foxes, and large cats such as lions and tigers. The virus infects the lungs, airways, nose, and eyes. It can also infect the brain and suppress the immune system. Distemper can cause serious illness and death in these animals. It does not cause illness in domestic cats or people.



HOW CAN DOGS CATCH DISTEMPER?

Dogs can catch distemper from other dogs or wild animals that are infected with it. They can catch it by having direct contact with the sick animal, or by standing near the animal when it is coughing. They can also catch it if they have contact with food bowls or other objects that were contaminated by infected animals. Puppies and unvaccinated dogs are the most likely to catch it.



WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS IN ANIMALS?

You cannot tell for sure just by looking at the dog. Veterinarians can order blood and urine tests to test a dog for Distemper. Your dog is not likely to have distemper if it received a full series of three or more distemper vaccinations when it was a puppy.



HOW CAN I PREVENT DISTEMPER IN MY DOG?

• Vaccination: Distemper is prevented by vaccinating puppies with a series of 3 or more Distemper vaccines between the ages of 2 and 4 months. The vaccine must be given again (booster) a year later, then every three years for life. This vaccine is recommended for all dogs.



• Protect puppies: Keep puppies at home, away from unfamiliar dogs, until they have finished their complete vaccination series.



• Keep your dog away from sick dogs and wildlife: Do not let your dog have direct contact with any sick dogs, nor share food or water bowls with them. Don’t attract wild, stray, or unfamiliar animals to your yard by leaving food out for them. Keep garbage can lids closed. Never touch wild, stray, or unfamiliar animals and never bring them into your home.



• If you observe an animal on post that is acting strangely or aggressively, or appears to be a stray, immediately contact Fort Carson non-emergency dispatch military police number at 719-526-2333.



• If you observe an animal off post that is acting strangely or aggressively, or appears to be a stray, contact the Human Society of the Pikes Peak Region at 719-473-1741.



For more information about distemper, and distemper in Colorado visit these sites:

General Distemper information: https://www.avma.org/resources-tools/pet-owners/petcare/canine-distemper



Distemper in Colorado: https://cpw.state.co.us/Documents/Wildlife-Health/Distemper.pdf



For information on distemper vaccination for your pets call the Fort Carson Veterinary Center at 719-526-3803.