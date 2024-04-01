“Empowering Excellence: Unleashing the Strength of 4ID’s Women Leaders”

Photo By Pvt. Cecilia Ochoa | Soldiers from 4th Infantry Division and panelists from the Athena Women’s Leadership...... read more read more Photo By Pvt. Cecilia Ochoa | Soldiers from 4th Infantry Division and panelists from the Athena Women’s Leadership Forum pose for a group photo in front of Division Headquarters at Fort Carson, Colorado, March 4, 2024. The Athena Women's Forum helps cultivate camaraderie, esprit de corps, and mentorship for women service members throughout the military and how to navigate challenges of balancing career goals and work-life balance. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Cecilia Ochoa) see less | View Image Page

Fort Carson, Colo.-- As the sun rose over the Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs, Colo. Soldiers from the 4th Infantry Division gathered at a trail head to kick off a team building photo scavenger hunt for the 4th Inf. Div. Athena Womens Forum.



As the teams headed out, they were asked to take a group photo at specific points and work as a team towards a common goal. The 4th Inf. Div. Athena Womens Forum has similar goals such as empowering, educating, and mentoring Ivy Soldiers by building a network of women and men who are inspired to help female leaders successfully advance the Army and 4ID community through strong and cohesive relationships.



“This event offers an opportunity for Soldiers of all ranks and jobs to hear and learn from some of the Army’s leaders in their respective fields,” says Division Command Sgt. Maj. Alex Kupratty, 4th Infantry Division. “This forum is also an opportunity to learn from the Ivy Division Soldiers sitting to your left and to your right, if you're looking for a mentor, you'll find one in this room.”



Leaders from all over Fort Carson came together to share and discuss the best practices for achieving high fitness and tactical objectives while still successfully managing career and family goals for single and dual military parents.



“It was nice to connect with other female Soldiers from across Fort Carson and also across the Army,” said Sgt. Caitlyn Otero, an all source intelligence analyst with Delta Company, 299 Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division. “I connected with one of the panelists Master Sgt. Jennifer Palacios. We have a lot of similarities in our Army careers, and I got to bounce ideas off her and get information on how to further my military career.”



With the successful conclusion of the forum, soldiers not only engaged in team-building activities and participated in small group discussions, but they also had the invaluable opportunity to receive direct feedback from senior leaders. This feedback centered around strategies for maintaining a healthy work-life balance and achieving both career and family life goals. One 4ID senior leader offered words of wisdom to the group.



“I want to give back whatever is asked from me from my experiences, and to make an impact on young females and young males all together, somebody can take something from what we've done and apply it to their lives,” says Command Sgt. Major Jillian Steele, Command Sgt. Maj. of the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 4th Infantry Division. “ I think what the Army is trying to do is promote growth in people so they can move on to be the specialist, the sergeant, the leader that you want to be.”