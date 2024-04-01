88th Readiness Division public affairs professional earns award in 2023 Brumfield Mass Communications Competition

Courtesy Photo | This is a screenshot of a photo attached to a story by Kaleen Holliday, deputy...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | This is a screenshot of a photo attached to a story by Kaleen Holliday, deputy director of the 88th Readiness Division Public Affairs Office at Fort McCoy, Wis., about a Soldier's journey to the Army Reserve Band that won Honorable Mention in the Personality Feature category for the 2023 Brumfield Mass Communications Competition for the Army Reserve. The Brumfield Mass Communications Competition recognizes U.S. Army Reserve public affairs units and command public affairs Soldiers and Department of Army civilians for outstanding achievement in furthering the objectives of the Department of Defense Public Affairs Program. (U.S. Army Photo) see less | View Image Page

Kaleen Holliday, deputy director of the 88th Readiness Division Public Affairs Office at Fort McCoy, was one of many Army Reserve public affairs professionals recognized for their work during 2023 as part of the annual Brumfield Mass Communications Competition.



The Army Reserve held a special ceremony to announce the winners of the competition April 4 that was viewable by people worldwide on Teams.



Holliday earned recognition in the writing categories. She earned “Honorable Mention” in Personality Feature category.



The feature article she wrote that was recognized is entitled, “Musician embraces opportunity with the U.S. Army Reserve Band.” It’s a feature that looks into Spc. Mindy Strahl’s journey to getting into the band.



Holliday said she was glad to see the Soldier’s story be recognized.



“This personality feature story receiving honorable mention says more about Spc. Mindy Strahl and her message about the opportunity Army Reserve Bands can offer musicians,” Holliday said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to highlight any Soldier’s story.”



The story can be seen at https://www.dvidshub.net/news/454919/musician-embraces-opportunity-with-us-army-reserve-band.



Holliday has served with the 88th, which is a tenant organization at Fort McCoy, for just over a year. She previously worked at the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office where she also earned numerous awards with the Army’s Installation Management Command and Army Materiel Command.



According to the official awards story available at https://www.usar.army.mil/Brumfield, “the Brumfield Mass Communications Competition (BMCC) recognizes U.S. Army Reserve public affairs units and command public affairs Soldiers and Department of Army civilians for outstanding achievement in furthering the objectives of the Department of Defense Public Affairs Program.



“The BMCC is unique to the U.S. Army Reserve. Those entries finishing first place or receiving honorable mention are truly the ‘Best in Army Reserve.’ Brumfield entries feed into the Department of the Army’s Maj. Gen. Keith L. Ware (KLW) Communications Awards. KLW winners will represent the Army in the Department of Defense Media Awards.”



The Army Reserve webpage also describes who their communications contest was named after — Wetzel “Scoop” Brumfield. The site states Brumfield “was a leader in establishing reserve component MOS-qualification courses for enlisted journalists and developed the first operational PA doctrine for press camp headquarters operations. He was responsible for training development and force structure — including unit structure and equipment, overseas deployment training, and skill qualification for Army Reserve officer and enlisted public affairs personnel for call-up and deployment. He participated in the development of Army and DOD PA doctrine. As such, he was considered the USAR ‘guru’ of Army public affairs war-fighting doctrine.”



(Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office and the 88th Readiness Division Public Affairs Office.)