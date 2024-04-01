AFFORGEN concepts tested at Ready Tiger 24-1

Photo By Senior Airman Deanna Muir | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23rd Wing sit on a bus during Exercise Ready...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Deanna Muir | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23rd Wing sit on a bus during Exercise Ready Tiger out processing at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, April 5, 2024. During the exercise, 23rd Wing inspectors will assess Airmen’s proficiency in employing decentralized command and control concepts to execute air tasking orders in austere locations with limited communication capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir) see less | View Image Page

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. -- Exercise Ready Tiger 24-1 kicked off and will run April 8-19, 2024, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, and spans across various locations in Georgia and Florida.



Designed to simulate real-world scenarios, Airmen will “deploy” alongside wing inspectors to evaluate the 23rd Wing’s ability to use decentralized command and control to complete air tasking orders in geographically separated locations with degraded communications. This includes incorporating Agile Combat Employment principles, such as integrated combat turns and forward aerial refueling points, multi-capable Airmen, and combat search and rescue.



“Exercise Ready Tiger serves as an opportunity for the wing to reinforce the importance of practicing how we play,” said Lt. Col. Quentin Rohlfs, 23rd Wing inspector general and exercise director. “As the landscape of modern warfare evolves, the future fight is undoubtedly changing. Team Moody Airmen must adapt to this shifting paradigm by embracing agility and mobility while maintaining effectiveness and lethality in their operations.”



Part of showcasing that readiness includes the 23rd Wg completing mission-essential tasks that prove Moody AFB’s Airmen are ready to support combatant commander requirements without fail. The rigorous testing and refining of operational capabilities ensures Airmen are always ready to safeguard national interests and uphold peace and security both at home and abroad.



“We're going to practice relentlessly because recognition is key to resilience. It's about knowing when the adversary is targeting our base and swiftly taking action,” said Maj. Tyler Hunt, 23rd Operation Support Squadron intelligence weapons officer. “Practice sharpens our senses and hones our response, ensuring that if the moment arrives, we're not just prepared – we're vigilant and decisive."



This iteration is a continuation of previous exercises that aims to build from the lessons learned to strengthen the wing’s capabilities. This exercise is designed to test Team Moody's preparedness, specifically focusing on their ability to rapidly deploy and sustain operations in austere environments.



As the 23rd Wg prepares for future Air Force Force Generation deployments, Ready Tiger 24-1 serves as a stepping stone to prepare for Agile Flag, an AFFORGEN certifying exercise, later this year.



“This exercise is the next step for Team Moody to get ready today for the fight of tomorrow,” said Col. Paul Sheets, 23rd Wg commander. “We’re not advocating for conflict, but we’ve got to take deliberate steps to prepare and support our forces and strengthen our families every chance we can to ensure we’ve got ready, lethal Airmen up to the task of defending our nation and way of life. This exercise targets and hones our ability to rapidly deploy and deliver airpower in austere locations around the globe, and I couldn’t be more proud of our Airmen and how committed they are to the mission.”