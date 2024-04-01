Partnership for Your Success: Helping Soldiers and Army Veterans

Courtesy Photo | The PaYS Program is a strategic partnership between the U.S. Army and a cross section...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The PaYS Program is a strategic partnership between the U.S. Army and a cross section of corporations, companies and public sector agencies. The Program provides Soldiers with an opportunity to serve their country while they prepare for their future. Through PaYS, Soldiers are guaranteed an interview and possible employment after the Army. This unique partnership connects America’s business community with our nation’s service members. Until 2023, Soldiers could only register for PaYS upon enlistment. Now, Soldiers can register any time in their career. This gives more opportunities to more Soldiers and gives partners a larger talent pool. To learn more and register for PaYS, visit armypays.com see less | View Image Page

After transitioning from the U.S. Army, many Soldiers are left wondering, “what do I do next?”. The Army’s Partnership for Your Success Program is here to help prepare Soldiers for their future.



The PaYS Program is a strategic partnership between the U.S. Army and a cross section of corporations, companies and public sector agencies. The Program provides Soldiers with an opportunity to serve their country while they prepare for their future. Through PaYS, Soldiers are guaranteed an interview and possible employment after the Army. This unique partnership connects America’s business community with our nation’s service members.



“Many companies want to hire veteran talent,” said Antonio Johnson, PaYS program manager. “They understand the value they bring to the workforce, but they may not know how to establish that veteran presence.”



PayS partners come in all industries, from companies big and small. Some of the most recent additions include Boeing, Ford, and the Government of the U.S. Virgin Islands.



“We are still creating new partnerships,” Johnson said. “We are averaging 100 new partnerships a year. We are trying to give as many options as possible for Soldiers.”



The newest addition to the program is PaYS Live- an initiative to help Army veterans gain employment. PaYS Live is a nationwide job search site that provides free access to jobs with PaYS partners. While job interviews are not guaranteed, the site will be exclusive to Soldiers and Army veterans to fill immediate job vacancies.



Until 2023, Soldiers could only register for PaYS upon enlistment. Now, Soldiers can register any time in their career. This gives more opportunities to more Soldiers and gives partners a larger talent pool.



“We are trying to get Soldiers to register today,” Johnson said. “Whether you are getting out in one year or ten years, register now so when it is time to leave, you can pick your partners.”



To learn more and register for PaYS, visit armypays.com



As of April 1, 2024, the PaYS program is realigning from the Accessions Directorate to the Soldier For Life Directorate as part of the Secretary of the Army’s decision to transform the Army Recruiting Enterprise.