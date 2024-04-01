Private Quinn Weeks' Legacy of Service

Photo By Judith Oman | At just 19 years old, Quinn's journey took an unexpected turn when he met a one-star...... read more read more Photo By Judith Oman | At just 19 years old, Quinn's journey took an unexpected turn when he met a one-star general during his first week of basic training. BG Shane Morgan, the U.S. Army Field Artillery Commandant, also from Eliot, Maine, spoke with Weeks to ask him about why he joined the Army and to reminisce about home. This encounter, albeit intimidating, underscored the sense of responsibility and honor that comes with serving in the armed forces. see less | View Image Page

FORT SILL, Oklahoma (Apr. 5, 2024)– Pvt. Quinn Weeks, fresh out of high school from Eliot, ME, embarked on a journey that not only honors his family's military legacy but also promises personal growth and service to his nation. In a candid conversation, Weeks shared his pre-service experiences, aspirations and reflections on his decision to enlist in the military.



Before joining the Army, Weeks was employed full-time at a local grocery store while contemplating his future. Coming from a lineage of military service, including his father in the Navy and grandfather in the Marines, Weeks felt a deep-seated desire to continue this tradition. His quest led him to explore various military career options, ultimately gravitating towards 94M-Radar Repair due to its technical nature, potential for hands-on work and the ability to transition to sonar repair at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard 15 minutes outside of Eliot.



With aspirations to retire from military service and transition to sonar repair, Weeks saw the Army as a gateway to realizing his long-term goals. He solidified his decision to enlist by seizing the opportunity to serve his country and carve his path within the military community.



"Joining the military was something that I had wanted to do as far back as I can remember," said Weeks. "I have always wanted to serve. My father, grandfather and great-grandfather served. And I hope to someday pass this down to my children when I decide to have kids."



At just 19 years old, Quinn's journey took an unexpected turn when he met a one-star general during his first week of basic training. Brig. Gen. Shane Morgan, the U.S. Army Field Artillery Commandant, also from Eliot, spoke with Weeks to ask him about why he joined the Army and to reminisce about home. This encounter, albeit intimidating, underscored the sense of responsibility and honor that comes with serving in the armed forces.



A close-knit community, Eliot has a population of 6,747 people, nestled along the New Hampshire border, about one hour north of Boston, Weeks shared insights into his hometown's rich history and its significance in shaping his military aspirations. From its proximity to a naval shipyard to the presence of historic forts, Eliot served as a backdrop for Weeks' upbringing. It instilled in him a sense of community and camaraderie.



Weeks' journey to enlistment was not without its challenges, but the support of mentors like Dana Norton, owner of Norton's Garage, played a pivotal role in solidifying his decision. Through volunteering efforts and involvement in reviving the local American Legion, Weeks found purpose and inspiration in preserving his town's legacy while preparing for his military journey.



"It is amazing to see people come back to the Legion," said Weeks. "It gives them all a place to get together and share their stories."



Looking ahead, Weeks' goals in the Army extend beyond personal advancement to include travel and exploration experiences. With aspirations to visit locations like South Korea, Hawaii, and Washington State, Quinn embraces the opportunities for growth and enrichment that military service offers.



Brig. Gen. Shane Morgan delivered the graduation speech on Apr. 5, marking the completion of ten weeks of rigorous training. Weeks proudly stood in front of his family at the Fort Sill Polo Field as he graduated from basic training, ready to begin the next phase of his Army journey.



"Serve with humility, selflessness and a determination to get better every day as individuals and teams," said Morgan. "You have the power to determine what you become."



He remains steadfast in his commitment to service and looks forward to the camaraderie and friendships forged within the military community. With gratitude for the support of his family, mentors and fellow enlistees, Weeks embraces the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, knowing that his journey is just beginning.



"This is probably one of the best things I've done with my life so far," said Weeks. "I'm making a lot of friends, many of whom all plan on staying in contact with after basic. I can't wait to see what else the future brings my way."