Remains of World War II Soldier, Los Angeles, native, to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Air Forces Army Sgt. Irving R. Newman, a Soldier killed during World War II will be interred April 11 in Arlington National Cemetery. Graveside services will be performed by Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation, Alexandria, Virginia, preceding the interment.



A native of Los Angeles, Newman was assigned to the 343d Bombardment Squadron (Heavy), 98th Bombardment Group (Heavy), 9th Air Force, in the European Theater. He was killed in action May 6, 1943, at age 22, after the B-24D Liberator, on which he was serving during a bombing mission, caught fire and crashed into the water near Benghajsa Point, Malta.



Newman was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency June 20, 2023, after human remains were recovered from the wreckage in 2018 for laboratory analysis.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division, Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating family members of Soldiers from WWII, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.



The process begins with locating the family member most closely related to the missing servicemember, known as the Primary Next of Kin, followed by a request for family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.



Once a servicemember has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process, to include burial with full military honors.



For additional information about Sgt. Newman, go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/News-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3512320/airman-accounted-for-from-wwii-newman-i/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation, 703-998-9200.

