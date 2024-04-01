Mandatory EEO training dates set for fiscal year

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – The Equal Employment Opportunity team at Defense Contract Management recently developed mandatory training about EEO and Prevention of Harassment based on 2023 agency guidance.



The two-hour course is conducted via Microsoft Teams, and employees should pre-register for it via DCMA’s Learning Management System, accessed via the EEO 365 page (login required) — users can search for “OTH-EEOPH_DCMA” with the Find Learning tool.



The training will provide employees with an overview of EEO, policies and procedures, including the complaint process, reasonable accommodations, and harassment, said Victoria Seabury, EEO Disputes, Resolution and Compliance Branch chief. It also supports the agency’s strategic goal of promoting “a safe and equitable work environment free from all forms of discrimination.”



“In the short term, it will assist employees with understanding what issues fall under the EEO, such as relevant laws, processes and procedures, along with helping them understand their rights,” said Seabury. “Long-term, it maximizes the effectiveness of the EEO program by adding this proactive approach which limits and deters EEO violations. It also preserves the rights of employees, complies with the EEOC training requirements, and provides employees with a reference guide for issues that they may experience in the future.”



Attendees must log in 15 minutes before the start time and remain online for the duration of the course to earn credit for completion. Sessions are scheduled for:

• April 17, 10 a.m. - noon EDT

• May 15, 2-4 p.m. EDT

• May 23, 10 a.m. - noon EDT

• June 12, 1-3 p.m. EDT

• July 10, 1-3 p.m. EDT

• Aug. 14, 9-11 a.m. EDT

• Sept. 4, 10 a.m. - noon EDT

• Sept. 17, noon - 2 p.m. EDT



For any questions, or if an employee has already taken EEO training this fiscal year, do not register for the course without consulting EEO via email: dcma.gregg-adams.hq.mbx.eeo-training@mail.mil

