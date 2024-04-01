Wright-Patt steps forward for lasting change beyond SAAPM

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base continues to cultivate a culture of dignity and respect to eliminate sexual assault.



Wright-Patt’s Sexual Assault Prevention and Response team has numerous events planned for the base community throughout April, including an exhibit, seminars, guest speaker, bowling, dodgeball and various outreach displays around the base to connect with a SAPR representative.



“Through personal commitment, we can focus on changing culture to eliminate sexual assault,” said Gil Harvey, installation sexual assault response coordinator. “The SAPR office wants to highlight the power of acts that can bolster prevention, demystify reporting procedures and promote advocacy for a safer military community.”



With the continued Defense Department theme of “STEP FORWARD. Prevent. Report. Advocate,” individuals at all levels are charged with taking ownership of a culture that is supportive, respectful and encouraging of all persons.



“Our goal at every SAAPM event in April is to engage with our base community so that people know who we are, and that we are here,” said Capt. Erica Wolf, installation deputy SARC. “We are here to listen, to answer questions, whatever someone may need.”



Wolf’s career began right after high school when she enlisted, went to boot camp and was assigned Air Force Specialty Code: Intelligence. When she commissioned, one of her goals was to do a special-duty assignment as a deputy SARC.



Today, she is looking to submit an extension to continue serving as deputy SARC at Wright-Patt.



“I don’t think people understand the impact this special duty entails on the Air Force as a whole,” she said. “After my Air Force career, I am considering staying involved in the SAPR field.”



Laurie Owens recently joined the team as a SAPR victim advocate. Her passion is rooted in helping kids in crisis, helping with socio-emotional learning and trauma-informed teaching.



Owens emphasizes how everyone can create environments where everyone feels safe.



“Bystanders can call out people’s behaviors before it escalates, challenge other people’s misconceptions and acknowledge that sexual assault comes in many forms.” she said.



Chance Scott is another new face in the SAPR office. He serves as a SAPR victim advocate and describes his role as the “roadmap and GPS for people seeking help.”



Scott previously worked at Dayton Municipal Court Probation and was motivated to pursue the SAPR position to help people.



“I want people to know that there is a place for you to seek help,” he said. “The SAPR team will help navigate you on your road to recovery.”



The SAPR team will host nine events that are free and open to the base community:



Weekly - Teal Tuesdays – Every Tuesday in April, base personnel are encouraged to wear teal, supporting survivors of sexual assault. The SAPR team is partnering with first sergeants to distribute teal ribbons. Ribbons will also be available at the SAPR office or any SAAPM event throughout April.



Weekly - Walk a Mile in Their Shoes – Every Wednesday in April from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Air Force Institute of Technology track on Area B at Wright-Patt AFB. Base personnel are invited to join the SAPR team and other Wright-Patt helping agencies on a walk to connect with each other while taking a break from the normal work routine. The SAPR team encourages conversations and questions about the program so people know about available services and resources.



Weekly - SAPR Serves – Every Thursday in April from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the SAPR team will serve lunch at Pitsenberger Dining Facility to connect with Airmen and Guardians, primarily dorm residents. SAPR officials will be available to answer any questions about the program and offer educational and training items.



April 5 - “What Were You Wearing?” exhibit and Trauma-Informed Workshop – The SAPR team will host a “What Were You Wearing?” exhibit April 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the WPAFB USO to visually dispel myths about sexual assault being related to clothing. The Trauma-Informed Workshop will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. at USO and offers education on trauma-informed care from subject matter experts.



April 12 - ultimate dodgeball – The SAPR team is partnering with the 88th Force Support Squadron for an ultimate dodgeball tournament April 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Jarvis Fitness Center on Area A. The winning team will get a pizza party voucher from the SAPR office. Sign-ups are now full.



April 12 - guest speaker event with Rashan Legard on “From Service to Survival” – Installation population and community support agencies are invited to a guest speaker event with Rashan Legard Speaks LLC on April 12 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force’s Carney Auditorium. Legard’s talk is titled, “From Service to Survival: Overcoming Adversity and Influencing Organizational Culture as Future Leaders,” which aims to inspire individuals and organizations through resiliency training and the power of spoken words. Base leaders will provide opening remarks.



April 15 & 22 - Combating Trafficking in Persons Seminar – The SAPR team will host two sessions of Combating Trafficking in Persons, a virtual session April 15 from 2 to 3 p.m. and in-person event April 22 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Air Force Institute of Technology’s Kenney Hall Auditorium on Area B. CTIP seminars are for base personnel to learn about sexual assault, human trafficking, encourage help-seeking behaviors and allow time for discussions with subject matter experts. To join the April 15 virtual seminar on MS Teams, go to https://dod.teams.microsoft.us/l/meetup-join/19:dod:meeting_44d59acf932d44dba40fc1a5466746b9@thread.v2/0?context=%7B%22Tid%22:%228331b18d-2d87-48ef-a35f-ac8818ebf9b4%22,%22Oid%22:%22caea27d8-0a1c-485a-a2d2-cddf37204477%22%7D or join by phone at 410-874-6750. Phone conference ID is 376 790 223#.



April 24 – Denim Day – SAPR leaders invite base personnel to wear denim in conjunction with National Denim Day, the longest-running sexual violence prevention and education campaign in history. On April 24, personnel may volunteer to wear denim in support of the observance. Authorization is contingent on unit-level commander approval. Denim worn must be professional in nature and in good condition.



April 26 - Strike Out Assault & Abuse – The SAPR team is co-hosting a free bowling and information fair with Wright-Patt’s Integrated Resilience Office on April 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Kittyhawk Lanes on Area A. The event’s goal is to raise awareness about domestic violence and sexual assault. There will be a drive-thru car seat inspection in partnership with Dayton Children’s Hospital and static emergency responder vehicles on display. Attendees can compete for door prizes, connect with other base helping agencies and potentially challenge a first sergeant to a game of bowling.



These events aim to highlight acts that bolster prevention, increase reporting and promote advocacy for a safer workplace community.



The 88th Air Base Wing will share event coverage and spotlights on its official social media platforms throughout the month, featuring two other SAPR officials: Hollie Kiehn, installation SARC, and Brooke Jimenez, SAPR victim advocate.



For questions about Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month activities, contact the SAPR office at 937-257-7272 or 88abw.cvk@us.af.mil.



SAPR website: www.wpafb.af.mil/units/sapr/

