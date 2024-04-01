Foreign Liaison Visit Strengthens Naval Supply Partnership Between US, Saudi Arabia

Courtesy Photo | Rear Adm. Misfer Bin Abdullah Alqahtani, Royal Saudi Naval Forces Chief of Staff...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Rear Adm. Misfer Bin Abdullah Alqahtani, Royal Saudi Naval Forces Chief of Staff Logistics and Supply presents Cmdr. Albert Sonon, NAVSUP WSS, Director of International Programs with a plaque during a visit to Saudi Arabia. see less | View Image Page

A delegation from Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support (NAVSUP WSS) embarked on a significant foreign liaison visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to support maritime and aviation cooperation March 3.



"Inviting our team to Saudi Arabia to discuss current and future capabilities is a testament to the value of open communication," expressed Cmdr. Albert Sonon, NAVSUP WSS, Director of International Programs. "Sustaining weapon systems is not just an individual task but a collective effort between Nations."



The NAVSUP WSS International Programs delegation's objective was to meet with key Saudi Arabian officials and discuss various aspects of logistical support and readiness capabilities.



The visit's highlight was engaging with the Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) Chief of Staff Logistic and Supply (COSLOG), Rear Adm. Misfer Bin Abdullah Alqahtani.



During their meeting, the delegation addressed sustainment efforts for maritime and aviation cases, underscoring the importance of the ongoing collaboration between the U.S. Navy and the RSNF.



During their visit, the delegation toured the Naval Supply Center Jubail, gaining insights into Saudi Arabia's logistical infrastructure.



Training on the Security Cooperation Information Portal (SCIP) was also a focal point. NAVSUP WSS provided guidance on how the RSNF can optimize its weapon systems support using US Navy International Programs.



Ricky Feggins and Bill Thornley, representatives from NAVSUP WSS International Programs, led the SCIP training sessions attended by RSNF students, accentuating the importance of effective collaboration and knowledge transfer.



The Foreign Liaison Visit supports both nations' commitment to strengthening their maritime and aviation partnership, fostering mutual understanding of logistics and operational support of the weapon systems.



The visit concluded with optimism when Cmdr. Sonon was presented with a plaque from Rear Adm. Misfer Bin Abdullah Alqahtani, ending with both sides reaffirming their commitment to further collaboration and ongoing dialogue to enhance maritime and aviation capabilities.



NAVSUP WSS is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics and Sailor and family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsupwss, and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom.