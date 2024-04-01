Nevada civic leaders fly with High Rollers

Photo By Staff Sgt. Michelle Brooks | Civic leaders from surrounding communities pose for a group photo in front of a Nevada...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Michelle Brooks | Civic leaders from surrounding communities pose for a group photo in front of a Nevada Air National Guard C-130 Hercules after an orientation flight over Pyramid Lake, Nev. at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport, Reno, Nev., April 4, 2024. Civic leader flights are designed to encourage the community about the mission of the Air National Guard and highlight the importance the role the community plays in supporting the lives of Airmen and their families (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michelle Brooks). see less | View Image Page

The members of the 152nd Airlift Wing invited civic leaders from the surrounding communities to share the mission of the Nevada Air National Guard and provide the opportunity to fly on a C-130 Hercules on April 4, 2024.



“Opportunities like this civic leader flight allows our wing to enlighten, educate, and inspire our community leaders about the mission of the Nevada Air National Guard,” said Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Linton, Command Chief Master Sergeant for the 152nd Airlift Wing, “These leaders are instrumental in bolstering collaborative relationships in our community–in addition to ensuring there is a strong support system for our Airmen serving these missions as well as their families.”



There were 91 civic leaders who attended the event, which was preceded by a briefing by Lt. Col. Matthew Schwegel, who also was flying one of the aircraft that day. Schwegel, who formerly served in the U.S. Army as an infantryman, gave direct accounts of the importance of the C-130 to move personnel and cargo in support of ground forces effectively based on its diverse capabilities and ability to fly at low altitudes. Schwegel described the current missions of the versatile Hercules in airlift and airdrop capabilities.



The civic leaders were able to see the C-130 capabilities firsthand flying very low over Pyramid Lake, Nevada. The participants were treated to breathtaking views of the lake as the ramp was lowered while flying. The group was also offered a chance to sit in the flight deck during the flight.



“I have so much more appreciation for what the Nevada Air National Guard does after this great experience,” said Mitch Bailey, employed by the United States Department of Agriculture. "What a thrill of a day. I definitely have a renewed admiration of our military and I must say, a better understanding of just how awesome the Nevada Air National Guard truly is. Thank you to all that provided this unbelievable opportunity for me and the rest of us that were able to experience this today!"



Civic leader flights are designed to encourage the community about the mission of the Air National Guard and highlight the importance the role the community plays in supporting the lives of Airmen and their families.