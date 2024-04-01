Corps of Engineers Start Outer Harbor Dredging in Holland, Michigan

Photo By Brandon Hubbard | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, will begin dredging the outer...... read more read more Photo By Brandon Hubbard | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, will begin dredging the outer harbor in Holland, Michigan, this weekend, April 5, to remove about 31,000 cubic yards of sediment from the federal navigation channel. The King Co., based in Holland, Michigan was awarded a $901,885 contract to hydraulically dredge Holland and Grand Haven this spring. The expected completion for both harbors is May 31. The 2022 dredging in Holland can be seen in this file image. see less | View Image Page

DETROIT — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, will begin dredging the outer harbor in Holland, Michigan, this weekend to remove about 31,000 cubic yards of sediment from the federal navigation channel.

The King Co., based in Holland, Michigan was awarded a $901,885 contract to hydraulically dredge Holland and Grand Haven this spring. The expected completion for both harbors is May 31.

“Maintaining commercial traffic to Holland is an important part of our maintenance dredging in West Michigan,” said Liz Newell Wilkinson, the operations manager at the Grand Haven Office of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District. “Keeping the shipping channel open provides a receiving port for the city and a safe harbor of refuge for vessels seeking shelter on Lake Michigan.”

Dredged sediment in Holland will be relocated through nearshore placement, meaning it will be piped offshore to the 8-12 feet-deep lake bottom. The state-permitted area for sediment placement begins 1,200 feet south of the south breakwater and continuing approximately 4,500 feet.

Holland Harbor is a deep draft commercial harbor with more than 6.5 miles of maintained federal channel. Under the authority of the Rivers and Harbors Act, USACE is required to maintain project depths of 23 feet at the harbor entrance and 21 feet in the inner channel and Lake Macatawa.

The public is urged to avoid areas actively being dredged and follow all posted warning signs. Lights and signs will mark the discharge pontoon in the nearshore area.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, maintains a navigation system of 81 harbors and channels joining lakes Superior, Michigan, Huron, St. Clair and Erie.