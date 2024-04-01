New Cold Spray Repair Development Center to Support Dyess AFB

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ABILENE, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2024

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Dana Cable 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    The Dyess Air Force Base leadership team, the 7th Maintenance Group Cold Spray Repair Service Team, members of the Abilene community, and ES3 personnel pose for a group photo at the grand opening of ES3’s Cold Spray Repair Development Center, Abilene, Texas, March 25, 2024.

    ES3’s new 6,000 square-ft cold spray and additive manufacturing facility provide rapid Cold Spray Repair Services (CSRS) for Dyess AFB.

    These services will be conducted on aircraft both stationed at Dyess Air Force Base and any installation that is looking to utilize these services by shipping parts to Dyess AFB. In addition to aircraft parts, any Aerospace Ground Equipment (AGE) and Support Equipment (SE) may also utilize CSRS for anything deemed worthy of repair. Furthermore, this facility will utilize CSRS corrosion repair and prevention capabilities to repair and strengthen any facilities and support vehicles at Dyess AFB.

    The ES3 Cold Spray Repair Development Center brings these cold spray and additive manufacturing capabilities to the Abilene community just minutes away from Dyess AFB. This will be pivotal in allowing the 7th MXG Cold Spray Repair Service Team to locally repair aircraft components like the B-1B Forward Equipment Bay (FEB) panel that is not repairable with conventional repair techniques. Implementation of the CSRS for sustainment of legacy aircraft components will result in increased aircraft availability and improved mission readiness at a reduced operational cost.

