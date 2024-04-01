Fury Professional Grappling meet takes center stage at Savannah Air National Guard Base

UFC-Sponsored Professional Grappling Competition Takes Center Stage at Savannah Air National Guard Base

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Air Dominance Center's fifth-generation fighter aircraft hangar here at Savannah Air National Guard Base set the stage for an exclusive live-streamed UFC-sponsored Fury Professional Grappling match on April 4, 2024.

The event, dubbed "Grapple at the Guard," sponsored by the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in partnership with Air Force Recruiting Service and the Georgia Air National Guard, was a live pay-per-view sporting event streamed across the nation that provided a unique opportunity for Georgia Air National Guard to showcase its brand as well as the opportunity for Airmen, their families, and the local community to attend the event.

Against the backdrop of awe-inspiring aircraft, including an F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 169th Fighter Wing, South Carolina Air National Guard, an F-15 Eagle from the 125th Fighter Wing, Florida Air National Guard, and the Georgia Air National Guard's brand new C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft, assigned to the hosting base's 165th Airlift Wing, professional grapplers showcased their skills in the UFC fighting ring.

U.S. Air Force Colonel Stephen "Tracker" Thomas, commander of the Savannah Combat Readiness Training Center, expressed enthusiasm for the event, stating, "Grapple at the Guard is a phenomenal opportunity to partner with the UFC to showcase both the fighters and GA ANG. The UFC has been a great partner showcasing the ANG to its fan base."

Highlighting the community-focused spirit of the Georgia Air National Guard, Maj. Gen. Konata Crumbly, Commander of the Georgia Air National Guard, emphasized the event's significance in meeting recruiting challenges and engaging with the community. "The Georgia Air National Guard is meeting our recruiting challenges head on by engaging with our community in a creative way," said Maj. Gen. Crumbly. "I’m proud of the Total Force team and the 165th Airlift Wing for the partnerships they’ve built to bring such an impactful event like this together."

By collaborating with the UFC and Air Force Recruiting Service, the Georgia Air National Guard aims to reach a broader audience and showcase not only Savannah and their mission and Airmen but also the Air National Guard as a whole, underscoring its commitment to excellence both in the skies and on the ground.

