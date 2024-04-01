Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FMWR Outdoor Recreation hosts Kids Fun Day

    Stephanie deSanno, Recreation Specialist supervisor, and Marissa Taboada, Facility

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2024

    Story by Ericka Gillespie 

    Fort Gregg-Adams

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. - Laughter filled the air during Kids Fun Day at Outdoor Recreation April 2, while parents and kids enjoyed various activities.

    U.S. Army Family and Morale Welfare and Recreation hosted Kids Fun Day at Outdoor Recreation in honor of Month of the Military Child.

    The Kids’ Fun Day events will continue through April 3. Parents are encouraged to bring their children out to enjoy and participate in the outdoor activities.

    Activities including 13 bounce houses, basketball challenge, a rock-climbing wall, corn hole, tug-of-war, connect four, and giant Jenga which brought big smiles to kids’ faces.

    “We strive really hard to put on activities and events that everyone in our community can come out and enjoy,” said Stephanie deSanno, recreation specialist supervisor.

    Outdoor Recreation rents their bounce houses, rock climbing walls, yard games, as well as tents, grills, chairs, campers, boats, canoes, kayaks and more.

    “We are able to rent out everything you see here at today’s event,” she said. “We have families come and rent out our rock climbing walls and bounce houses for birthday parties.”

    To learn more about Fort Gregg-Adams FMWR Outdoor Recreation click here: https://gregg-adams.armymwr.com/programs/outdoor-recreation

